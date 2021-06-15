 
CPI Card Group’s Earthwise High Content Payment Card Wins Gold Stevie Award in 2021 American Business Awards

CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCQX: PMTS, TSX: PMTS) (“CPI” or the “Company”), a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions, today announced that it was named a Gold Stevie Award winner in the 19th Annual American Business Awards. The Company’s Earthwise High Content Card received the highest honors awarded in the Product & Service – Business-to-Business Products Category.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. “The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we’re poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “This year’s Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year’s winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30.”

Introduced in June 2020, the Earthwise High Content Card is the first card made with up to 98 percent upcycled plastic, depending on design, and is EMV compliant and dual interface capable. The Earthwise High Content Card is made with rPETG and was recognized for the manufacturing innovation and expertise behind it, as well as its overarching purpose: to reduce first-use PVC in payment cards by using plastic waste that might otherwise end up in a landfill. The card is part of Earth Elements, CPI’s portfolio of more eco-focused payment cards, which includes Second Wave, the first to market, EMV compliant, dual interface capable, payment card featuring a core made with recovered ocean-bound plastic, and the Earthwise Recycled PVC Card, which features up to 85 percent upcycled PVC, dependent on design. Second Wave payment cards were honored with 2020’s Gold Stevie Award in the same category.

“Plastic waste in the Earth’s environment is a complex and multifaceted issue. This is why each of CPI’s eco-focused cards is designed to combat plastic waste in landfills, our oceans or elsewhere – all by helping reduce first-use plastic in the payments industry,” said Guy DiMaggio, SVP & GM of Secure Card and Sustainability Solutions, CPI Card Group. “We are thrilled to see the Earthwise High Content Card recognized by the American Business Awards and hope to show industries everywhere the advantages of uniting product innovation and environmental stewardship.”

To learn more about the Earthwise High Content Card, click here.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group is a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions delivered physically, digitally and on-demand. CPI helps our customers foster connections and build their brands through innovative and reliable solutions, including financial payment cards, personalization, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance. CPI has more than 20 years of experience in the payments market and is a trusted partner to financial institutions and payments services providers. Serving customers from locations throughout the United States, CPI has a large network of high security facilities, each of which is registered as PCI compliant by one or more of the payment brands: Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover. Learn more at www.cpicardgroup.com.

About the Stevie Awards
 Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2021 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

EMV is a registered trademark in the U.S. and other countries and an unregistered trademark elsewhere. The EMV trademark is owned by EMVCo, LLC.

