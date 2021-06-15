 
Audacy Announces Addition of New “BetQL Network” Programming in Partnership With BetMGM

Audacy announced today the addition of new weekday programming on the “BetQL Network” as part of its multiplatform partnership with BetMGM. Beginning June 21, the network will launch “The Daily Tip,” featuring Michael Jenkins and Chelsea Messinger, and “BetMGM Tonight,” starring Ryan Horvat and Quinton Mayo. The “BetQL Network,” which features sports betting programming heard across Audacy’s robust portfolio of sports stations, can be heard on The Bet 1430AM (KEZW-AM) in Denver, 93.1 HD3 in Los Angeles and The Bet 105.9 FM-HD2 in Chicago, as well as via the Audacy digital platform.

“We are ecstatic to announce the next phase of our planned expansion of the ‘BetQL Network,’ said Mike Dee, President of Sports, Audacy. “Our partnership with BetMGM – who is co-developing these shows alongside our sports programming team led by Matt Volk [Vice President of Sports] – enables us to create this new content that will both entertain and inform our audience around daily sports betting activity. We aspire for the ‘BetQL Network’ to become the go-to destination for the sports betting community and we’ll continue to announce new content to this dynamic platform over the next few months.”

“We’re extremely excited to introduce new programming to Audacy’s BetQL Network,” said Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer, BetMGM. “Each show will feature in-depth perspectives from BetMGM traders and sports betting experts, giving listeners unique betting insights only accessible on Audacy.”

“The Daily Tip” – Weekdays, 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. ET
 The sun rises in the East, but not before the betting lines are set from games completing in the West. At sunrise, “The Daily Tip” is the first source for angles, hot takes and analysis for how to get an edge on bets for today’s action. Co-hosted by Michael Jenkins and Chelsea Messinger, “The Daily Tip” will feature a consistent use of guests, analysts, Audacy Insiders and BetMGM experts, including influencers, bookmakers and executives.

Michael Jenkins is an award-winning, veteran journalist who most recently hosted the gambling show “By the Book” for Monumental Sports Network. Previously, Jenkins helped launch “The Daily Line” on NBC Sports Regional Networks and NBC Sports Radio, where he co-hosted an informative and entertaining four-hour sports betting show airing in four major markets--Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Chicago, and Bay Area. Prior to that, Jenkins spent 15 years at NBC Sports Washington, winning nine Emmy awards for his work as an anchor, host, and reporter. He's also won four Edward R. Murrow awards for his work in both news and sports.

