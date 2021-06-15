Audacy Announces Addition of New “BetQL Network” Programming in Partnership With BetMGM

Audacy announced today the addition of new weekday programming on the “BetQL Network” as part of its multiplatform partnership with BetMGM. Beginning June 21, the network will launch “The Daily Tip,” featuring Michael Jenkins and Chelsea Messinger, and “BetMGM Tonight,” starring Ryan Horvat and Quinton Mayo. The “BetQL Network,” which features sports betting programming heard across Audacy’s robust portfolio of sports stations, can be heard on The Bet 1430AM (KEZW-AM) in Denver, 93.1 HD3 in Los Angeles and The Bet 105.9 FM-HD2 in Chicago, as well as via the Audacy digital platform.

“We are ecstatic to announce the next phase of our planned expansion of the ‘BetQL Network,’ said Mike Dee, President of Sports, Audacy. “Our partnership with BetMGM – who is co-developing these shows alongside our sports programming team led by Matt Volk [Vice President of Sports] – enables us to create this new content that will both entertain and inform our audience around daily sports betting activity. We aspire for the ‘BetQL Network’ to become the go-to destination for the sports betting community and we’ll continue to announce new content to this dynamic platform over the next few months.”