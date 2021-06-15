Model N Announces Deal Management for Life Sciences

Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in cloud revenue management solutions, today announced the availability of a new Deal Management solution as part of the Model N Revenue Cloud for Life Sciences. Deal Management connects field sales professionals with operations teams to support the execution and management of the order-to-cash process. Its capabilities enable more effective management of upfront pricing, pricing “tiers” and off-invoice discounts, while providing data, information and analytics that empower field sales teams to foster deeper and more profitable relationships with healthcare providers, integrated delivery networks (IDNs) and group purchasing organizations (GPOs).

Faced with increasing pressure to consolidate vendors, cut costs and deliver more value to their organizations, life sciences companies must optimize interactions with their customers. Model N’s Deal Management helps life sciences companies more efficiently execute contracts by delivering real-time visibility into tiered pricing and rebate data, while providing actionable sales analytics directly to field sales teams. Deal Management is the leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution in the life sciences marketplace that delivers real-time revenue management data and analytics directly to sales teams via their customer relationship management (CRM) applications, eliminating tedious, manual data gathering, reporting and pricing management processes that usually fall under the purview of operations teams.

“Our new Deal Management solution enables greater streamlining of the order-to-cash process and facilitates topline revenue growth for life sciences companies,” commented Melonie Warfel, vice president and general manager of Life Sciences for Model N. “It enables field sales teams to be proactive with their provider customers, while simultaneously freeing operations teams to spend more time on contract execution, management and deal profitability analysis. This launch is yet another example of Model N’s ongoing commitment to providing our customers with industry-leading SaaS solutions that help them address the unique pressures of today’s market.”

Benefits for Life Sciences Manufacturers

Improve topline revenue by accessing intelligence previously not accessible to field sales teams

Enhance customer relationships by proactively communicating rebate, tiered pricing and capital equipment status, providing an opportunity to course-correct

Maximize the Salesforce investment by driving the sales team to Salesforce to access intelligence and manage deals

Increase efficiency with field sales and commercial operations teams, decreasing the time to execute and creating more time for value-added tasks

Model N Deal Management for Life Sciences Organizations