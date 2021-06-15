 
checkAd

American Girl’s New Smart Girl’s Guide Race & Inclusion Gives Kids the Tools—and the Courage—to Stand Up to Racism

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.06.2021, 15:00  |  15   |   |   

Today, American Girl, a cornerstone in the Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) portfolio of purposeful brands, released an important new advice book, A Smart Girl’s Guide: Race & Inclusion, to help readers 10 and up understand race, racism, and anti-racism. Written by Deanna Singh, a highly respected thought leader and diversity and inclusion expert, the new book equips young people with tools and techniques to gain racial fluency, normalize the conversation around race, question biases, and take positive action individually, as well as collectively.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615005394/en/

American Girl releases new advice book, A Smart Girl's Guide: Race & Inclusion, by Deanna Singh. (Photo: Business Wire)

American Girl releases new advice book, A Smart Girl's Guide: Race & Inclusion, by Deanna Singh. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re proud to add Race & Inclusion to our popular Smart Girl’s Guide series, which has served as a trusted resource for our readers and their families for nearly three decades,” said Jamie Cygielman, General Manager of American Girl. “It’s our hope that the age-appropriate information and real-life guidance found in the book will be an important step for all those seeking to create a more compassionate world where everyone is treated fairly and with respect.”

“As a life-long champion of social justice, I’m thrilled to be working with American Girl to bring this new book to young people who are curious, brave, and eager to make a difference,” said Singh, founder and Chief Change Agent of Flying Elephant, a holding company for multiple social ventures designed to shift power to marginalized communities. “In writing the new Smart Girl’s Guide, my goal was to help readers challenge racism by learning more about themselves and others, becoming better listeners, asking more questions, and practicing techniques that can break down barriers and improve our world. The potential for ripple effects gives me chills!”

To further support the book’s development, American Girl recruited the following expert advisors to review manuscripts and illustrations: Traci Baxley, Ed.D., a professor of multicultural education and curriculum and instruction at Florida Atlantic University; and Deborah Rivas-Drake, Ph.D., a professor of education and psychology at the University of Michigan, who works to disrupt racism and xenophobia.

Seite 1 von 3
Mattel Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Girl’s New Smart Girl’s Guide Race & Inclusion Gives Kids the Tools—and the Courage—to Stand Up to Racism Today, American Girl, a cornerstone in the Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) portfolio of purposeful brands, released an important new advice book, A Smart Girl’s Guide: Race & Inclusion, to help readers 10 and up understand race, racism, and anti-racism. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Clean Energy Unveils New Visual Identity to Signify Its Role in a Future Carbon-Neutral World
BrainChip CEO Shares Business Insights with Investment Community at the OTC Market Group’s ...
Activision Blizzard Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Adjournment With ...
Accenture to Acquire Engineering Capabilities from DI Square to Strengthen PLM and ALM Capabilities ...
Marc Jacobs Fragrances Hosts Social Fundraiser for The Center on Cameo to Support the LGBTQIA+ ...
GE Aviation and Safran Launch Advanced Technology Demonstration Program for Sustainable Engines; ...
Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Announces Agreement to Sell MIC Hawaii; Completes Pursuit of ...
Top Gaming Brand Turtle Beach Announces Entry Into Game Controllers and Gaming Simulation Hardware ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:05 Uhr
Mattel Chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz to Participate in Virtual Nasdaq 44th Investor Conference
10.06.21
Mattel Launches Barbie Loves the Ocean; Its First Fashion Doll Collection Made from Recycled Ocean-Bound* Plastic
01.06.21
Mattel Chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz to Participate in Virtual Citi Leisure Day