Today, American Girl , a cornerstone in the Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) portfolio of purposeful brands, released an important new advice book, A Smart Girl’s Guide: Race & Inclusion , to help readers 10 and up understand race, racism, and anti-racism. Written by Deanna Singh, a highly respected thought leader and diversity and inclusion expert, the new book equips young people with tools and techniques to gain racial fluency, normalize the conversation around race, question biases, and take positive action individually, as well as collectively.

American Girl releases new advice book, A Smart Girl's Guide: Race & Inclusion, by Deanna Singh. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re proud to add Race & Inclusion to our popular Smart Girl’s Guide series, which has served as a trusted resource for our readers and their families for nearly three decades,” said Jamie Cygielman, General Manager of American Girl. “It’s our hope that the age-appropriate information and real-life guidance found in the book will be an important step for all those seeking to create a more compassionate world where everyone is treated fairly and with respect.”

“As a life-long champion of social justice, I’m thrilled to be working with American Girl to bring this new book to young people who are curious, brave, and eager to make a difference,” said Singh, founder and Chief Change Agent of Flying Elephant, a holding company for multiple social ventures designed to shift power to marginalized communities. “In writing the new Smart Girl’s Guide, my goal was to help readers challenge racism by learning more about themselves and others, becoming better listeners, asking more questions, and practicing techniques that can break down barriers and improve our world. The potential for ripple effects gives me chills!”

To further support the book’s development, American Girl recruited the following expert advisors to review manuscripts and illustrations: Traci Baxley, Ed.D., a professor of multicultural education and curriculum and instruction at Florida Atlantic University; and Deborah Rivas-Drake, Ph.D., a professor of education and psychology at the University of Michigan, who works to disrupt racism and xenophobia.