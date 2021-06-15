 
checkAd

Olink SCALLOP launches clinical trial arm to uncover next level of drug target insights from proteomic profiling

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

UPPSALA, Sweden, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (“Olink”) (Nasdaq: OLK) today announced that the SCALLOP consortium (Systematic and Combined AnaLysis of Olink Proteins), a collaborative framework for discovery and follow-up of genetic associations with proteins on the Olink Proteomics platform, is launching a new clinical trial arm to bring together actors working on proteomic profiling in clinical trials. The new initiative is designed to enhance insights from clinical trial proteomic profiling, boost statistical power and uncover the next level of drug target insights.

“A challenge in clinical trials is that phase I and phase II trials are typically quite small, which limits the statistical power to detect proteomic changes. The SCALLOP infrastructure will offer access to Olink reference data and the corresponding increase in reference sample size, which will make it easier to detect protein level changes,” said Dr. Anders Mälarstig, Director of Target Sciences at Pfizer Worldwide Research and Development. “Monitoring the downstream effects on the proteome of an investigational drug can help us to understand not only the potential safety effects but it may also importantly tell us which sub-groups of patients might respond particularly well to a certain treatment,” said Dr Mälarstig.

The participants will have access to a dedicated project coordinator and a GDPR compliant secure server that can be remotely accessed. The SCALLOP clinical trial arm initiative offers a uniform price of Olink protein profiling.

“We are excited and proud to be part of this important initiative and believe that the creation of Olink reference data will lead to an increase in statistical power without exposing additional patients, potentially enabling more efficient drug discovery to drive future success in clinical trials,” said Ida Grundberg, CSO at Olink.

For more information, please contact Rena Siopi (aikaterina.siopi@ki.se), SCALLOP project coordinator or Anders Mälarstig (anders.malarstig@pfizer.com), SCALLOP chair​.

About SCALLOP
SCALLOP is a collaborative framework for discovery and follow-up of genetic associations with proteins on the Olink Proteomics platform. To date, 28 research institutions have joined the effort, which now comprises summary level data for almost 65 000 patients or controls. Read more about the SCALLOP consortium and the new clinical trial arm at www.olink.com/scallop and watch video with Dr. Anders Mälarstig.

About Olink
Olink Holding AB (Nasdaq: OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Olink SCALLOP launches clinical trial arm to uncover next level of drug target insights from proteomic profiling UPPSALA, Sweden, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Olink Holding AB (publ) (“Olink”) (Nasdaq: OLK) today announced that the SCALLOP consortium (Systematic and Combined AnaLysis of Olink Proteins), a collaborative framework for discovery and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Blink Charging Set to Join Russell 2000 Index
LGI Homes Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Unsecured Senior Notes due 2029
GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer
Arbor Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
DNB Bank ASA Announces Preliminary Result of the Recommended Voluntary Tender Offer for Sbanken ASA
Mueller Water Products Acquires i2O Water Ltd
Firm Capital Apartment REIT Announces Exchange Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid
Highland Income Fund Announces Proposal to Convert Fund to Diversified Holding Company
Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus