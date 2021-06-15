New Leaf Ventures Introduces Astara THC and CBD Infused Beverages

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Leaf Ventures Inc. (CSE: NLV) (OTC: NLVVF) (“New Leaf,” “NLV” or the “Company”), a management and investment organization dedicated to evaluating, investing, and accelerating advanced stage operations in the North American Cannabis sector, wishes to advise that its wholly-owned subsidiary, New Leaf USA, Inc. (“New Leaf USA”) is pleased to introduce “Astara” as its initial entry into the cannabis infused beverage marketplace.



As part of the previously announced collaborative arrangement with Seattle’s Schilling Hard Cider, the product development team examined extensive and compelling market research data, which has led to the development of an all-new consumer-focused brand identity and product formulations designed to meet growing market trend and sector growth demands. The project has met and achieved all internal preparatory commercialization targets and is licensed to New Leaf Enterprises, Inc. for an upcoming summertime product launch and kickoff market awareness campaign.

The name “Astara” means "of the stars" and is formulated for a mind-expanding experience aimed at elevating mood without a ‘hangover’ residual effect. Astara will hit the market with a low calorie, craft beverage that tastes good without the bitterness of other cannabis drinks. Astara delivers a revolutionary formulation of crisp, clean flavor in a low dose THC beverage designed to be consumed over time like beer or cider.

Robert (Dax) Colwell, CEO, New Leaf USA & Director, New Leaf Ventures Inc. notes, “The development team at Schilling have been instrumental at amassing the industry data that clearly demonstrates annualized growth in the seltzer and low-calorie lemonades market categories which we are now entering with extraordinarily little competition in the THC infused segment. Additionally, the data shows that as we near the end of the pandemic, consumption of alcohol appears to be returning to pre-Covid norms where the dominant demographic prefer healthy recreational beverage alternatives. Diving into a new product category is so much easier when working with a team that has the experience and access to the thought leadership and trend data to help us craft the right product, for the right audience, just in time for the biggest beverage season of the entire year. This summer, we have something new and exciting to offer with Astara and we can’t wait to see it on shelves across the state.”