Victory Square Portfolio Company CloudAdvisors AI Launches “Canada's First Digital Employer & Employee Benefits Marketplace”

The fully digital platform provides access to benchmarking data from over 10,000 employers, A.I. automated recommendations, and a Solution Marketplace which uniquely matches Employers with Benefits they can purchase

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square'' or the “company”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) portfolio company, CloudAdvisors AI (''CloudAdvisors”) has transformed the long-established Employee Benefits industry by launching Canada's Employee Benefits Marketplace.

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, CloudAdvisors is Canada's largest Insurtech marketplace for Employee Benefits, powered by artificial intelligence. CloudAdvisors was founded in 2015 and has enabled a fully digital experience for Employee Benefits.

The new-age platform created by CloudAdvisors provides revolutionary access to benchmarking data from over 10,000 employers, AI automated recommendations, and provides a Solution Marketplace which uniquely matches Employers with Benefits they can purchase. The enthusiasm surrounding the new marketplace is strong from the community and is gaining praise across Canada.

CloudAdvisors' co-founder Matt Lister began his journey as tech savvy advisor, and quickly realized that this industry had great potential to be changed for the better, a vision that he has now brought to life.

"Millions of Canadians rely on their employer and Advisor to annually navigate the complex world of insurance and enhance the benefits offered to employees and their families," commented Lister. "Advisors have been using traditional tactics for decades, relying on face-to-face communication with hard copy materials. This fragmented sales process has resulted in many employee benefit plans becoming dated and overpriced, while the best Advisors want to provide a significantly better service to its clients, while they have lacked the technology to deliver."

Insurance carriers, third party administrators, and health and wellness providers such as Empire Life can list their products and services in the Marketplace. CloudAdvisors has positioned itself as the digital distribution channel for Provider's solutions with Instant quotes for Advisors and Employers.

Advisors can license and customize CloudAdvisors to organize, analyze, automate and deliver their proprietary annual advisory model. The platform allows Advisors to directly generate and share reports, recommendations, and quotes to Employers through a secured portal.

