Permission issued to increase the authorised capital of AB Klaipėdos nafta subsidiary UAB "SGD terminalas" Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 15.06.2021, 15:05 | 27 | 0 | 0 15.06.2021, 15:05 | With the permission of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania, obtained by AB Klaipėdos nafta (hereinafter - the "Company"), came into force the Company’s board decision to increase the authorised capital of the Company’s subsidiary UAB "SGD terminalas" in the amount of Eur 25 000. Indrė Kisielienė, Acting Chief Financial Officer, +370 686 16276.



