Globus Maritime Limited Announces the Delivery, and a New Charter, of a 2018-Built “Eco” Kamsarmax Dry Bulk Vessel “Diamond Globe”

The M/V “Diamond Globe” was built at the Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding yard in China and has a carrying capacity of 82,027 DWT.

GLYFADA, Greece, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Maritime Limited (the “Company” or “Globus”) (NASDAQ: GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, announced today that it has taken delivery of the M/V “Diamond Globe”, a 2018-built “Eco” (i.e., with certain fuel efficiency design features) Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier it acquired for a purchase price of $27 million, which the Company previously announced on March 23, 2021.

Following this acquisition, the Company’s fleet is comprised of seven dry bulk carriers with a total carrying capacity of 463,765 DWT.

The Company has also agreed to charter the M/V “Diamond Globe” to an unrelated third party at a daily rate of $27,250. The charter is expected to commence at the earliest on June 16, 2021 and has a minimum duration of four months (minus 15 days) and a maximum duration of six months (plus 15 days) for redelivery at the charterer’s option. This charter is expected to generate gross revenue of approximately $2.94 million assuming the charter continues for the minimum scheduled period and approximately $5.45 million if the charter continues for the maximum period, in each case assuming no offhire days.

Subsequent to this delivery, the Company is expecting delivery of a Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier that the Company previously agreed to acquire and announced on February 18, 2021. The Company expects to have this vessel delivered during the third quarter of 2021, subject to standard closing conditions and requirements. Upon delivery of this vessel, the fleet of Globus will expand to eight modern dry bulk carriers with a total carrying capacity of 544,420 deadweight tons and a weighted average age of 10.1 years (as of June 15, 2021).

Athanasios (“Thanos”) Feidakis, President and CEO of Globus commented:

“We are pleased to welcome Diamond Globe to our group. The timing of the delivery is beneficial to our company as the dry bulk shipping market is experiencing a recovery both in the charter rate market as well as on asset prices. We remain focused on capturing the upside of the market and generating long-term value.”

About Globus Maritime Limited

Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide and presently owns, operates and manages a fleet of seven dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. Globus’ subsidiaries own and operate seven vessels with a total carrying capacity of 463,765 Dwt and a weighted average age of 10.1 years as of June 15, 2021.