 
checkAd

Globus Maritime Limited Announces the Delivery, and a New Charter, of a 2018-Built “Eco” Kamsarmax Dry Bulk Vessel “Diamond Globe”

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 15:00  |  14   |   |   

GLYFADA, Greece, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Maritime Limited (the “Company” or “Globus”) (NASDAQ: GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, announced today that it has taken delivery of the M/V “Diamond Globe”, a 2018-built “Eco” (i.e., with certain fuel efficiency design features) Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier it acquired for a purchase price of $27 million, which the Company previously announced on March 23, 2021.

The M/V “Diamond Globe” was built at the Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding yard in China and has a carrying capacity of 82,027 DWT.  

Following this acquisition, the Company’s fleet is comprised of seven dry bulk carriers with a total carrying capacity of 463,765 DWT.

The Company has also agreed to charter the M/V “Diamond Globe” to an unrelated third party at a daily rate of $27,250. The charter is expected to commence at the earliest on June 16, 2021 and has a minimum duration of four months (minus 15 days) and a maximum duration of six months (plus 15 days) for redelivery at the charterer’s option. This charter is expected to generate gross revenue of approximately $2.94 million assuming the charter continues for the minimum scheduled period and approximately $5.45 million if the charter continues for the maximum period, in each case assuming no offhire days.

Subsequent to this delivery, the Company is expecting delivery of a Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier that the Company previously agreed to acquire and announced on February 18, 2021. The Company expects to have this vessel delivered during the third quarter of 2021, subject to standard closing conditions and requirements. Upon delivery of this vessel, the fleet of Globus will expand to eight modern dry bulk carriers with a total carrying capacity of 544,420 deadweight tons and a weighted average age of 10.1 years (as of June 15, 2021).

Athanasios (“Thanos”) Feidakis, President and CEO of Globus commented:

“We are pleased to welcome Diamond Globe to our group. The timing of the delivery is beneficial to our company as the dry bulk shipping market is experiencing a recovery both in the charter rate market as well as on asset prices. We remain focused on capturing the upside of the market and generating long-term value.”

About Globus Maritime Limited

Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide and presently owns, operates and manages a fleet of seven dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. Globus’ subsidiaries own and operate seven vessels with a total carrying capacity of 463,765 Dwt and a weighted average age of 10.1 years as of June 15, 2021.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Globus Maritime Limited Announces the Delivery, and a New Charter, of a 2018-Built “Eco” Kamsarmax Dry Bulk Vessel “Diamond Globe” GLYFADA, Greece, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Globus Maritime Limited (the “Company” or “Globus”) (NASDAQ: GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, announced today that it has taken delivery of the M/V “Diamond Globe”, a 2018-built “Eco” (i.e., …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Blink Charging Set to Join Russell 2000 Index
LGI Homes Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Unsecured Senior Notes due 2029
GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer
Arbor Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
DNB Bank ASA Announces Preliminary Result of the Recommended Voluntary Tender Offer for Sbanken ASA
Mueller Water Products Acquires i2O Water Ltd
Firm Capital Apartment REIT Announces Exchange Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid
Highland Income Fund Announces Proposal to Convert Fund to Diversified Holding Company
Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus