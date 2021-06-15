LPL Financial and Gladstone Wealth Partners Welcome Puzzle Wealth Solutions

Although the Puzzle name is new, the financial-planning based firm has a long history in the Chicagoland area, helping solve complex financial situations for a client base of nearly 400* corporate executives, business owners, families and affluent individuals.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq: LPLA) announced today that the team at the newly-minted Puzzle Wealth Solutions has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, hybrid registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. They are aligned with Gladstone Wealth Partners, a large enterprise supporting LPL-affiliated advisors. The Puzzle team reported having served approximately $1.2 billion in advisory and brokerage assets*. They join LPL from UBS Financial Services.

Puzzle CEO John Klaas started in 1988 as a solo practitioner, and the firm has grown into a 10-person team that includes two 2021 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors-Illinois (Klaas and President & COO David Millington CFP, CEPA)***. Now based in Schaumburg, Ill., the Puzzle team focuses on financial planning, estate planning and portfolio management, with an understanding that this important work makes a significant impact in their clients’ lives. “We want our clients to trust us like their doctor, attorney or respected family member,” Klaas said. “We value what’s important to our clients and understand that money is just a tool so they can truly do what’s meaningful in their lives.”

The Puzzle team also includes:

Steven Connolly, CFP – CIO, CCO & Controller

Robert A. Davit, CIMA – Managing Director

Karoline O’Connor – Senior Director of Business Development

Alexander W. Klaas – Wealth Advisor

Christopher J. Sagan, CFP – Wealth Advisor

Kathleen Miller – Director of Operations

Mark Gorman – Director of Trading

Nicholas Shealy – Operations

Breakaway to Independence

The transition to independence allows the Puzzle team to further honor the commitment to their clients by providing fiduciary advice. “In a wirehouse environment, advisors are often strongly encouraged to use internal products or solutions. Now, as independent advisors, we can offer improved transparency and operate in our clients’ best interests. That freedom is powerful and very refreshing,” Klaas said.