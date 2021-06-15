 
RESOLUTIONS for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gāze” of June 15, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 15:00  |  14   |   |   

  1. Reports of the Board, the Council and the Audit Committee, and the certified auditor’s opinion

To take note of the reports of the Board, the Council and the Audit Committee of the Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gāze”, and the certified auditor’s opinion.

Voting results:  decision is taken with the required majority of votes

  1. Approval of the Annual Report 2020

To approve:

  1. the “Latvijas Gāze” group consolidated and Joint Stock Company „Latvijas Gāze” annual report 2020 prepared in compliance with the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union (hereinafter – the Annual report);
  2. the Corporate governance report of the Joint Stock Company „Latvijas Gāze” for the year 2020, which is part of the Annual report;
  3. the Remuneration report of the Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gāze” for the year 2020, which is part of the Annual report;

drawn up by the Board and reviewed by the Council of the Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gāze”.

Voting results:  decision is taken with the required majority of votes

  1. Distribution of the profit for 2020

To distribute the 2020 net profit of EUR 11,500,971 as follows:

  1. to pay EUR 10,773,000 or EUR 0.27 per share to the shareholders in dividends with July 8, 2021 as the Ex-date (the day from which onwards shares are traded without a right to dividend), July 9, 2021 as the date of calculation of dividends, and July 12, 2021 as the date of payment of dividends;
  2. to transfer EUR 727,971 to the retained earnings of the Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gāze”.

Voting results:  decision is taken with the required majority of votes

  1. Setting of remuneration to the members of the Council and the Audit Committee for the 2020 annual performance
  2. To pay a single bonus for the performance of 2020 to Chairman of the Council of the Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gāze” K.Seleznev in the amount of 6 monthly remunerations, to Vice-Chairmen of the Council J.Savickis in the amount of 5 monthly remunerations and O.Giese in the amount of 5 monthly remunerations, to Members of the Council M.Kohlenbach, D.S.Harrison, N.Merigo Cook, H.P.Floren, O.Ivanov,  V.Khatkov, E.Mikhaylova, S.Kuznets in the amount of 5 monthly remunerations.
  3. To pay a single bonus for the performance of 2020 to each member of the Audit Committee of the Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gāze” J. Savickis, B. Kudore, A.Kaņepa and A.Belevitin in the amount of EUR 3,000.

Voting results:  decision is taken with the required majority of votes

