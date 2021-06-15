 
ONCOTELIC CLOSES COVID-19 CLINICAL TRIAL EARLY.

AGOURA HILLS, California, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:OTLC) ("Oncotelic" or the “Company”), a leading developer of TGF-β therapeutics for oncology, infectious diseases and respiratory health announced that, as of June 11, 2021, Oncotelic has discontinued enrollment in its OT-101 clinical trial in patients with COVID-19. The trial completed randomization of 32 out of 36 patients planned, on an intent to treat basis. The total of 32 patients consisted of 20 Part 1 patients, being patients with less severe disease and requiring none to low flow oxygen, and 12 Part 2 patients, being patients with more severe disease and requiring high flow oxygen with or without mechanical ventilation.

“Due to the continuing rise of more severe variants in Latin America, leading to exhaustion of medical care infrastructure in Latin America, Oncotelic chose to stop enrollment before full enrollment of the 18 patients needed for Part 2 so that we can unblind the trial to determine the role of TGF-beta in the variants currently dominant in Latin America. This will provide us with an opportunity to assess our corporate directions as to COVID.”, said Dr. Vuong Trieu, CEO and Chairman of Oncotelic.

“This study represented a thorough and comprehensive design and is expected to yield significant data associated with a number of biomarkers and immunological parameters resulting from the treatment of COVID-19 patients with OT-101. C001 is the only trial evaluating TGF-beta inhibitor as a COVID-19 therapeutic.”, said Dr. Anthony Maida, CCO and director of Oncotelic.

Recent data is supportive of our original hypothesis that COVID is driven by the TGF-beta surge which leads to the underlying pathologies as well as the tissue scarring responsible for long term post-COVID symptoms.

  1. Wang EY, Chen H, Sun BQ, et al. Serum Levels of the IgA Isotype Switch Factor TGF-β1 are Elevated in Patients with COVID-19 [published online ahead of print, 2021 May 7]. FEBS Lett. 2021;10.1002/1873-3468.14104. “in a total of 153 COVID-19 patients, that the serum levels of TGF-β1 were increased significantly at the early and middle stages of COVID-19, and correlated with the levels of SARS-CoV-2-specific IgA, as well as with the APACHE-II score in patients with severe disease. In view of the genetic association of the TGF-β1 activator THBS3 with severe COVID-19 identified by the COVID-19 Host Genetics Initiative, this study suggests TGF-β1 may play a key role in COVID-19.”
  2. Al-Aly Z, Xie Y, Bowe B. High-dimensional characterization of post-acute sequalae of COVID-19. Nature. 2021;10.1038/s41586-021-03553-9. “COVID-19 survivors (73,435 nonhospitalized patients and 13,654 hospitalized patients) faced an excess burden of respiratory conditions including respiratory failure, insufficiency, arrest and lower respiratory disease. Excess burden of nervous system disorders, cardiovascular conditions and gastrointestinal problems were evident, including neurocognitive disorders and headache, hypertension, cardiac dysrhythmias, circulatory signs and symptoms and chest pain, and esophageal disorders, abdominal pain and an increased use of laxatives, histamine antagonists, antacids and antidiarrheal agents”.
  3. Trieu V, Saund S, Rahate PV, Barge VB, Nalk KS, Windlass H, Uckun FM. Targeting TGF-β pathway with COVID-19 drug candidate ARTIVeda/PulmoHeal accelerates recovery from mild-moderate COVID-19. Clin Invest (Lond.). 2021; 11(1):10-18. “Artemisinin-containing drugs, such as ARTIVeda/PulmoHeal, have clinical impact potential in the treatment of COVID-19 because it can prevent the progression of the disease and accelerate the recovery of patients before they develop potentially life-threatening complications.”

About OT-101

