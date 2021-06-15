AB Šiaulių bankas initiates the process to issue eligible liabilities to meet MREL requirements

The Management Board of AB Šiaulių bankas (further – the Bank) has decided to initiate a possibility review and preparation process to raise funds in the capital markets by issuing bonds. The purpose of the process is to meet MREL requirements, which were announced on 19 December 2019 .

It is expected the bonds will be issued until the end of 2021. The Bank intends to make further announcements related to the specific transaction after the decision of the Management Board of the Bank or after the determination that further disclosure is appropriate in accordance with applicable law.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Treasury and Markets

tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt , +370 5 203 22 00



