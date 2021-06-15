 
checkAd

Telos Corporation Wins 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Award

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 15:15  |  41   |   |   

Security leader recognized for its innovative virtual obfuscation network

ASHBURN, Va., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, announced today that it has been recognized by the Business Intelligence Group as a winner for the 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Awards in the Network Security category for its virtual obfuscation platform, Telos Ghost. The company’s cyber risk and compliance analytics platform, Xacta, was also named a finalist in the Compliance category. The industry awards program sought to identify the world’s leading companies and products that are working to keep our data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers.

Telos Ghost is a virtual obfuscation network-as-a-service that protects an organization’s most critical digital infrastructure and assets. Operating under the philosophy that “you can’t exploit what you can’t see,” the solution uses a combination of patented technologies to hide the presence of resources, assets, and user identities on the network to reduce your attack surface and eliminate security risks.

“Telos is honored to be recognized alongside other companies advancing the cybersecurity agenda,” said Tom Badders, senior product manager at Telos. “Capabilities like Telos Ghost are critical to protecting privacy and identity in today’s remote world, and we’re excited to see such strong traction not only in the public sector, but in the commercial market as well.”

Over the past year, Telos has seen increased success and interest in Telos Ghost within the education, IoT, banking, healthcare and critical infrastructure markets, with developments including a strategic partnership with Johnson Controls (JCI) to integrate Telos Ghost into JCI’s OpenBlue Cloudvue Gateway, which supports a worldwide, cloud-based video network used for surveillance and physical security. Telos also inked a partnership with Omnilert to integrate Telos Ghost into Omnilert Gun Detect, the industry’s first AI-powered visual gun detection solution.

“We are so proud to name Telos as a winner in the 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like Telos are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand.”

For information about Telos offerings, please visit www.telos.com/offerings. For information about the annual Fortress Cyber Security Awards, please visit https://www.bintelligence.com/fortress-cyber-security-awards.

About Telos Corporation
Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions to ensure that personnel can work and collaborate securely and productively. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world. 

About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Media:
Mia Wilcox
media@telos.com
(610) 564-6773

Investors:
Brinlea Johnson
The Blueshirt Group on behalf of Telos Corporation
brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com

Business Intelligence Group:
Maria Jimenez
Chief Nominations Officer
contact@fortresswards.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Telos Corporation Wins 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Award Security leader recognized for its innovative virtual obfuscation networkASHBURN, Va., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Blink Charging Set to Join Russell 2000 Index
LGI Homes Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Unsecured Senior Notes due 2029
GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer
Arbor Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
DNB Bank ASA Announces Preliminary Result of the Recommended Voluntary Tender Offer for Sbanken ASA
Mueller Water Products Acquires i2O Water Ltd
Firm Capital Apartment REIT Announces Exchange Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid
Highland Income Fund Announces Proposal to Convert Fund to Diversified Holding Company
Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus