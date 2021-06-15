Telos Corporation Wins 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Award

Telos Ghost is a virtual obfuscation network-as-a-service that protects an organization’s most critical digital infrastructure and assets. Operating under the philosophy that “you can’t exploit what you can’t see,” the solution uses a combination of patented technologies to hide the presence of resources, assets, and user identities on the network to reduce your attack surface and eliminate security risks.

ASHBURN, Va., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, announced today that it has been recognized by the Business Intelligence Group as a winner for the 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Awards in the Network Security category for its virtual obfuscation platform, Telos Ghost . The company’s cyber risk and compliance analytics platform, Xacta , was also named a finalist in the Compliance category. The industry awards program sought to identify the world’s leading companies and products that are working to keep our data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers.

“Telos is honored to be recognized alongside other companies advancing the cybersecurity agenda,” said Tom Badders, senior product manager at Telos. “Capabilities like Telos Ghost are critical to protecting privacy and identity in today’s remote world, and we’re excited to see such strong traction not only in the public sector, but in the commercial market as well.”

Over the past year, Telos has seen increased success and interest in Telos Ghost within the education, IoT, banking, healthcare and critical infrastructure markets, with developments including a strategic partnership with Johnson Controls (JCI) to integrate Telos Ghost into JCI’s OpenBlue Cloudvue Gateway, which supports a worldwide, cloud-based video network used for surveillance and physical security. Telos also inked a partnership with Omnilert to integrate Telos Ghost into Omnilert Gun Detect, the industry’s first AI-powered visual gun detection solution.



“We are so proud to name Telos as a winner in the 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like Telos are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand.”

For information about Telos offerings, please visit www.telos.com/offerings . For information about the annual Fortress Cyber Security Awards, please visit https://www.bintelligence.com/fortress-cyber-security-awards .



About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions to ensure that personnel can work and collaborate securely and productively. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

