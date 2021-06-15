 
Johnny Rockets Blows Candles Out on 35th Birthday with New Flavor and Free Shake Celebration

America’s Favorite 1950s Diner Introduces New, Limited Time Only Shake

Los Angeles, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Johnny Rockets and eight other restaurant concepts, is spreading birthday joy for all as Johnny Rockets rings in its 35th anniversary. To celebrate, the iconic diner will be offering guests an all-new Birthday Cake Shake at participating U.S. domestic locations from June 15 – June 30, or while supplies last. Featuring rainbow sprinkles and the classic, old fashioned taste that has made Johnny Rockets a household name for more than three decades, the Birthday Cake Shake is a welcome addition to the restaurant’s classic menu to commemorate this momentous occasion.

Johnny Rockets guests will have three ways to enjoy a free, celebratory Birthday Cake Shake with any in-store purchase: Be an existing Rocket E-Club subscriber, follow Johnny Rockets on social media or be one of the lucky recipients of a Birthday Party Invite, which will be distributed by participating U.S. Johnny Rockets restaurants. Johnny Rockets locations across the U.S. will also create a fun and inviting atmosphere to get diners in the party spirit, with birthday décor and balloons for kids. Guests are encouraged to not only celebrate Johnny Rockets’ birthday, but also to celebrate their own past birthdays that were not able to be fully celebrated due to COVID.

“Even in 2021, Johnny Rockets’ familiar and cozy 50s-style ambiance never gets old. For 35 years, Johnny Rockets has been a supplier of nostalgia, delicious diner selections, and old-fashioned fun,” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “The new Birthday Cake Shake isn’t just a celebration for Johnny Rockets and its timelessness, but for the customers that have made memories in our stores that we are now able to welcome back as we continue to further reopen across the U.S.”

The first Johnny Rockets restaurant opened June 6, 1986 on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Since that time, the chain’s timeless All-American brand has connected with customers across the U.S. and in 25 other countries around the globe. The Johnny Rockets team’s passion for delivering fresh, classic American fare is only equaled by their commitment to providing a superb guest experience.

The Birthday Cake Shake is available while supplies last at participating domestic locations from June 15 through June 30, 2021. Guests can receive a free Birthday Cake Shake with any purchase by showing their Johnny Rockets server their Birthday Party Email Invite, a Johnny Rockets Birthday Party social media invite, or by presenting a Birthday Party Invite that they received from a Johnny Rockets restaurant. For more information on how to follow us on social media or to find a Johnny Rockets near you, please visit www.johnnyrockets.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns nine restaurant brands: Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises approximately 700 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Johnny Rockets

Founded in 1986 on iconic Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, Johnny Rockets is a world-renowned, international restaurant franchise that offers high quality, innovative menu items including items including Certified Angus Beef cooked-to-order hamburgers, veggie burgers, chicken sandwiches, crispy fries and rich, delicious hand-spun shakes and malts. With over 325 franchise and corporate locations in over 25 countries around the globe, this dynamic lifestyle brand offers friendly service and upbeat music contributing to the chain’s signature atmosphere of relaxed, casual fun. To learn more about the Johnny Rockets brand, please visit the brand website at www.johnnyrockets.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

