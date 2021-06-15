 
checkAd

Root, Inc. and Tremor Partner to Place Property Catastrophe Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

Companies’ leadership across technology and innovation enabled program placement in less than a week

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tremor and Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of the Root Insurance family of insurance companies, today announced that Root has successfully placed its June property catastrophe program with Tremor Panorama. As the leading online marketplace in reinsurance, Tremor enhances the placement process by using modern technology to help provide a more efficient and data-rich experience.

“When we got the call that the Root team wanted to place their entire property catastrophe program with us, we were thrilled. This team is known for being thoughtful, and for their commitment to innovation,” says Sean Bourgeois, Tremor’s Founder and CEO. “In less than a week, we were able to organize the placement and bring more capacity than was needed, allowing Root to manage its long-term relationships during the process. We were particularly excited that we could bring new markets to the program while delivering competitive pricing subject to their constraints in record time.”

Tremor has recently announced more than $1 billion in new placement commitments with 20% more reinsurer capacity in the last quarter alone, and continues to add new insurers and reinsurers to its platform each month.

“As a leading insurtech company, Root is excited to partner with innovative companies like Tremor that are helping to move the industry forward,” says Isaac Espinoza, Root’s VP of Reinsurance. “We were very happy to work closely with Tremor, our broker Willis Re, and our reinsurance partners to execute our property catastrophe program quickly. Through this partnership, we have been able to provide participating reinsurers with an incredible amount of data with efficient execution. We look forward to working with Tremor in the future.”

Root is founded on the power of data and built on the belief that the services people need for everyday life should serve them better. The insurance innovator uses industry-leading, mobile-first technology that brings fairness and a best-in-class experience to drivers. With driving behavior, not demographics, as the #1 factor in determining drivers’ rates, Root is able to use test drive results and its powerful predictive data models to select and insure safer drivers.

About Tremor
Tremor is a venture-backed insurance technology firm where world class computer scientists, economists, market designers and industry practitioners are working together to build a modern risk-transfer marketplace. Tremor's smart market platform incorporates intelligent market design, state-of-the-art auction technology, and sophisticated optimization techniques to vastly improve how risk is transferred around the world.

About Root
Root Insurance is the nation’s first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the principle that auto insurance rates should be based primarily on how someone drives, not who they are. Using mobile technology and data science, Root offers personalized, fair rates to good drivers all through an easy-to-use app.

Root is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with renters insurance available in Arkansas, Missouri, Ohio, Georgia, Kentucky, Nevada, Tennessee, and Utah, and auto insurance currently available to drivers in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

For further information regarding Tremor, please contact:
Suzan Jo
sjo@tremor.co

For further information regarding Root, please contact:
Stephanie Teuscher
Sr. Communications and Media Relations Manager
press@joinroot.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Root, Inc. and Tremor Partner to Place Property Catastrophe Program Companies’ leadership across technology and innovation enabled program placement in less than a weekCOLUMBUS, Ohio, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Tremor and Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of the Root Insurance family of insurance …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Blink Charging Set to Join Russell 2000 Index
LGI Homes Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Unsecured Senior Notes due 2029
GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer
Arbor Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
DNB Bank ASA Announces Preliminary Result of the Recommended Voluntary Tender Offer for Sbanken ASA
Mueller Water Products Acquires i2O Water Ltd
Firm Capital Apartment REIT Announces Exchange Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid
Highland Income Fund Announces Proposal to Convert Fund to Diversified Holding Company
Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus