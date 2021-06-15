 
Cellcard Cambodia Expands Relationship with Evolving Systems to drive Enhanced Customer Lifecycle Management

Mobile operator will upgrade to Evolution 2.0 to drive enhanced digital engagement

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL), a leader in real-time digital engagement solutions and services, is proud to announce that Cellcard Cambodia is upgrading to the new Evolution platform to enhance its loyalty program, Cellcard Club, to drive more personalized and relevant offers to subscribers through various digital media (including social media channels) in real-time.

With 4 million customers, and currently rolling out 5G services, Cellcard has utilized the existing platform to deliver a program that recognizes true loyalty – tenure and value combined – while also engaging its customers digitally with personalized value propositions and a superior customer experience.

The upgrade will allow Cellcard to launch a range of new features like journey-based campaigns and real-time offers; enabling highly personalized and relevant Next Best Offer recommendations using machine learning, being delivered with an omni-channel experience; roadmap items like Achievement Badges; utilization of Stars (loyalty points) earned to spend in a shopping catalogue, and a new premium paid Loyalty Club subscription.

Cellcard currently uses gamification to reward customers with prizes through Shake & Win which will be enhanced with a range of new and more engaging games. Cellcard’s current chatbot which is used for support will be extended to help drive campaigns and sales of add-on packages to increase revenue. In the Cambodian market, 60% of the population is under 30, representing a strong desire for instant gratification, constant consumption and a love of gaming.

The current 4U tariff plans come with a roll-over benefit of data, free missed call alerts service, and double Stars in the Cellcard Club. New strategies will be implemented to increase the take-up rate of these already popular plans.

With the mantra of “you’ll always get more as a Cellcard Club Member”, the Loyalty program gives customers rewards and discounts across an ever increasing choice of partners that includes hotels, restaurants, food delivery, transport, airline lounges and shopping. These rewards will become increasingly personalized reflecting customers’ preferences and demographics.

Cellcard has access to the Evolving Systems team that works with more than 90 other operators globally. This team, based on successful tactics deployed in other markets, recommends new ideas and innovations to improve customer satisfaction, drive loyalty and improve retention.

