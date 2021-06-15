JNC Resources Strengthens Australian Portfolio With the Addition of Two Strategic Past Producing Properties

JNC Resources Inc. ("JNC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Aussie Precious Metals Corp. ("APMC"). APMC is an Ontario corporation that owns two large historically producing land …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / (CSE:JNC)(OTC PINK:JNCCF)(FSE:5VH) - JNC Resources Inc. ("JNC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Aussie Precious Metals Corp. ("APMC"). APMC is an Ontario corporation that owns two large historically producing land packages in the state of New South Wales ("NSW"), Australia. The addition of the properties to JNC's NSW portfolio complements one the Company's recently announced RooGold property which covers the northern portion of the Copeland goldfield, located approximately 65km south-east across the same mineralized system as the two APMC properties. NSW is one of the most prolific gold territories for exploration and production since the 1850s. It is the second largest gold producing area in Australia with a gold endowment exceeding 3160 tonnes. The New South Wales resources sector is vibrant, with world-class deposits, a highly skilled workforce and a well-earned reputation for safe, responsible and innovative mining practices.