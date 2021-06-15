 
checkAd

JNC Resources Strengthens Australian Portfolio With the Addition of Two Strategic Past Producing Properties

Autor: Accesswire
15.06.2021, 15:00  |  27   |   |   

JNC Resources Inc. ("JNC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Aussie Precious Metals Corp. ("APMC"). APMC is an Ontario corporation that owns two large historically producing land …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / (CSE:JNC)(OTC PINK:JNCCF)(FSE:5VH) - JNC Resources Inc. ("JNC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Aussie Precious Metals Corp. ("APMC"). APMC is an Ontario corporation that owns two large historically producing land packages in the state of New South Wales ("NSW"), Australia. The addition of the properties to JNC's NSW portfolio complements one the Company's recently announced RooGold property which covers the northern portion of the Copeland goldfield, located approximately 65km south-east across the same mineralized system as the two APMC properties.

NSW is one of the most prolific gold territories for exploration and production since the 1850s. It is the second largest gold producing area in Australia with a gold endowment exceeding 3160 tonnes. The New South Wales resources sector is vibrant, with world-class deposits, a highly skilled workforce and a well-earned reputation for safe, responsible and innovative mining practices.

The first of the two properties is known as Trilby (ELA 6237) comprising of 215 km2 and is located in the western portion of the New England orogenic terrain. The area spans a 35km long section of the serpentanized Peel-Manning Fault system within the eastern boundary of the New England orogenic terrain. The area includes the Trilby historic gold mine, consisting of swarmed meta-hydrothermal quartz veins with visible gold noted. The geological setting is highly prospective for Listwanite associated gold mineralization. The Peel-Manning Fault zone is significantly gold endowed to the north (Bingara Alluvial field) and the south (Nundle gold field) of the application area. Hard rock gold lode deposits are also abundant across the fault suite. Hence, the potential for significant listwanite associated orogenic precious metal deposits are considered viable exploration targets.

The second property is known as Lorne (ELA 6234) comprising of 102.5 km2, which is located in the western portion of the New England orogenic belt. The area spans 12 strike kilometres of the significantly gold mineralized regional Peel-Manning fault system. Mineralization is of an orogenic or lode gold type and is characterized by quartz veins which may host high grade gold shoots. The area includes twenty-eight past producing gold mines and prospects. Historical production and prospecting records define a 1 km wide, 7.5 km long gold trend. Historical hard-rock production grades of up to 15 g/t Au are cited on the NSW MinView website. The historic mines include the past producing Marquis of Lorne orogenic gold-antimony mine, with over 500 m of historical underground workings and historic estimated reserves of 50,000 oz Au. Historic drill hole intercepts of up to 5 g/t Au over 5m are recorded across this zone from 5 drill holes, according to NSW government archive records.

Seite 1 von 2
JNC Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JNC Resources Strengthens Australian Portfolio With the Addition of Two Strategic Past Producing Properties JNC Resources Inc. ("JNC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Aussie Precious Metals Corp. ("APMC"). APMC is an Ontario corporation that owns two large historically producing land …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
K-12 Educators Invited to Attend Free Virtual Re.school GSA Forum 2021 on Post-Pandemic Structural ...
Unique Fabricating, Inc. Announces Extension of Forbearance Agreement through February 28, 2022
PPX Announces Application to Partially Revoke Cease Trade Order
Infield Minerals Outlines Silver-Gold Target Area at the Desperado Project in Nevada
Avidian Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement
RF Industries Reports Sequential Sales Growth of 11% in Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021; Reiterates ...
PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Inc. Announces Today That It Has Secured A Funding Of $500,000 For Its ...
Ainos Named Exclusive Sales Partner for COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit in Taiwan
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Direct to Consumer Sales through Pop-Up and Farmers Markets
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
RushNet Inc. Cancellation of Proposed Reverse Split
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award