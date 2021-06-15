JNC Resources Strengthens Australian Portfolio With the Addition of Two Strategic Past Producing Properties
JNC Resources Inc. ("JNC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Aussie Precious Metals Corp. ("APMC"). APMC is an Ontario corporation that owns two large historically producing land …
JNC Resources Inc. ("JNC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Aussie Precious Metals Corp. ("APMC"). APMC is an Ontario corporation that owns two large historically producing land …
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / (CSE:JNC)(OTC PINK:JNCCF)(FSE:5VH) - JNC Resources Inc. ("JNC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Aussie Precious Metals Corp. ("APMC"). APMC is an Ontario corporation that owns two large historically producing land packages in the state of New South Wales ("NSW"), Australia. The addition of the properties to JNC's NSW portfolio complements one the Company's recently announced RooGold property which covers the northern portion of the Copeland goldfield, located approximately 65km south-east across the same mineralized system as the two APMC properties.
NSW is one of the most prolific gold territories for exploration and production since the 1850s. It is the second largest gold producing area in Australia with a gold endowment exceeding 3160 tonnes. The New South Wales resources sector is vibrant, with world-class deposits, a highly skilled workforce and a well-earned reputation for safe, responsible and innovative mining practices.
The first of the two properties is known as Trilby (ELA 6237) comprising of 215 km2 and is located in the western portion of the New England orogenic terrain. The area spans a 35km long section of the serpentanized Peel-Manning Fault system within the eastern boundary of the New England orogenic terrain. The area includes the Trilby historic gold mine, consisting of swarmed meta-hydrothermal quartz veins with visible gold noted. The geological setting is highly prospective for Listwanite associated gold mineralization. The Peel-Manning Fault zone is significantly gold endowed to the north (Bingara Alluvial field) and the south (Nundle gold field) of the application area. Hard rock gold lode deposits are also abundant across the fault suite. Hence, the potential for significant listwanite associated orogenic precious metal deposits are considered viable exploration targets.
The second property is known as Lorne (ELA 6234) comprising of 102.5 km2, which is located in the western portion of the New England orogenic belt. The area spans 12 strike kilometres of the significantly gold mineralized regional Peel-Manning fault system. Mineralization is of an orogenic or lode gold type and is characterized by quartz veins which may host high grade gold shoots. The area includes twenty-eight past producing gold mines and prospects. Historical production and prospecting records define a 1 km wide, 7.5 km long gold trend. Historical hard-rock production grades of up to 15 g/t Au are cited on the NSW MinView website. The historic mines include the past producing Marquis of Lorne orogenic gold-antimony mine, with over 500 m of historical underground workings and historic estimated reserves of 50,000 oz Au. Historic drill hole intercepts of up to 5 g/t Au over 5m are recorded across this zone from 5 drill holes, according to NSW government archive records.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare