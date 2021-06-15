 
Cielo Receives Conditional Approval to List on the TSX Venture Exchange

Accesswire
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CSE:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), subject to fulfilment of certain conditions.

The Company will make a further announcement once the TSXV has issued a bulletin confirming the date on which trading on the TSXV will commence. The Company will also apply to have its common shares voluntarily delisted from the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") immediately before trading begins on the TSXV.

Once listed on the TSXV, the Company will continue to trade under its existing symbol "CMC" and shareholders will not be required to take any action related to the listing. The Company's shares will also continue to be listed on the OTCQB under the symbol "CWSFF". Cielo anticipates the listing to be completed shortly.

Don Allan, CEO, commented: "We are excited to begin trading on the TSXV, a globally recognized exchange. The move to the TSXV will increase Cielo's presence and provide easier access and trading to investors globally. We would like to thank the CSE for their continued support over the years and look forward to our new relationship with all those involved with the TSXV."

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Don Allan"
Don Allan, President / CEO / Director

Company Contact:
Lionel Robins, COO
Email: lrobins@cielows.com
Telephone: 1-(403)-348-2972 ext:106
Website: www.cielows.com

For further information please contact:

Investor Cubed Inc. (Canada):
Neil Simon, CEO
Email: info@investor3.ca
Telephone: 1-(647) 258-3310

RB Milestone Group LLC (USA):
Trevor Brucato, Managing Director
Email: cielo@rbmilestone.com
New York, NY & Stamford, CT

About Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.
Cielo is a publicly traded company with a proprietary technology that transforms landfill garbage into renewable high-grade diesel, kerosene (aviation jet and marine fuel) and naphtha. Cielo's proven and patented technology is currently being deployed in the Company's Aldersyde, AB facility, where wood waste is currently being converted into renewable fuels. Cielo's experienced management team is well positioned with strategic partners in place to expand aggressively across Canada, into the US and then globally. Utilizing waste/feedstock that will be used in the Company's green facilities is the world's most available and inexpensive feedstock, garbage; including household, commercial/ construction/demolition garbage, used tires, railway ties, telephone poles, as well as all types of plastic, some of which currently cannot be recycled and/or deposited into landfills. Cielo's goal is to manufacture renewable fuel while ridding the world of unwanted and problematic garbage.

