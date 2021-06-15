 
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order

Autor: Accesswire
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens - is providing this bi-weekly update on the status of the management cease trade order granted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 3, 2021.

The MCTO was issued in connection with the delay by the Company in filing its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related officer certifications for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 (collectively, the "Required Filings") before the prescribed deadline of April 30, 2021.

The MCTO was granted pursuant to Empowers application made under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). The Company requested and received an extension relating to the Required Filings for delays primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 on the audit and associated required travel, of the Company's recently acquired subsidiaries in both the US and Canada.

The Company's staff and accounting firm is working diligently with its auditors and the Company now anticipates having the audit of the Required Filings completed, and the Required Filings filed, by June 28, 2021.

The Company is providing this status update in accordance with NP 12-203. The Company reports that: (i) there are no changes to the information contained in its default announcement on May 3, 2021, that would reasonably be expected to be material to an investor; (ii) the Company is satisfying and confirms that it intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out under NP 12-203 and issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as the delay in filing the Required Filings is continuing, which will be issued in the form of a news release; (iii) there has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203 and no such other default is anticipated; and (iv) there is no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

ZeitTitel
07.06.21
Empower Clinics Signs Six Agreements for New Clinic Locations with National Pharmacy Group
03.06.21
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes Tests and Devices Carried In 4,000 Pharmacies and Generated $1.9m in 2020 Revenue
28.05.21
Empower Clinics Updates Current Pipeline of 22 Clinics With 2 More Locations Upgraded from Pending To Signed Leases