InsuraGuest Signs Vendor Agreement with Hostaway, A Leading Short-Term Rental Property Management Company

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.® (TSX-V:ISGI) ("InsuraGuest" or the "Company"), through its wholly owned U.S. hospitality subsidiary InsuraGuest®, is pleased to announce it has signed a vendor agreement with Hostaway, a scalable solution with award-winning support to fast-growing vacation rental property managers!

Foto: Accesswire

InsuraGuest Hospitality Liability coverages can now be purchased by users of Hostaway, including professional hosts and property management companies, all of which may elect to use the InsuraGuest Hospitality Liability coverages by filling out an application for InsuraGuest within the Hostaway dashboard. Once in use, the client will use InsuraGuest coverages on a primary basis to address claims made by guests. The InsuraGuest Hospitality coverage options will provide coverage for accidental property damage, theft of guests' personal property while at the rental, as well as accidental medical expenses and accidental death and dismemberment.

"We are excited to begin our relationship with InsuraGuest," said Marcus Rader, Hostaway's founder and CEO. "Providing our customers with access to an insurance vendor like InsuraGuest helps protect their properties and provide peace of mind to their guests."

Douglas Anderson, CEO and chairman of InsuraGuest Technologies, stated, "Hostaway is one of the largest and fastest growing short-term rental property management software companies in the world , and we are excited to be the ONLY insurance vendor they will currently offer to their clients."

Property Management System Integration

InsuraGuest has integrate with Hostaway property management software through its proprietary API, which will enable Hostaway's users to transfer certain liability exposures to the InsuraGuest carrier once they are signed up. By transferring certain liabilities to the InsuraGuest Hospitality Liability coverages, the covered short-term rental properties can lower their claim ratios and risk profiles, which may decrease their general liability and/or homeowners' premiums.

Short-Term Rental Operators

The short-term rental entity extends the coverage to each and every guest by attaching the coverages to every reservation. The policy then activates the coverage at check-in and de-activates it at check-out. The complete fee for coverage and software is $11.95 per night.