 
checkAd

InsuraGuest Signs Vendor Agreement with Hostaway, A Leading Short-Term Rental Property Management Company

Autor: Accesswire
15.06.2021, 15:00  |  27   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.® (TSX-V:ISGI) ("InsuraGuest" or the "Company"), through its wholly owned U.S. hospitality subsidiary InsuraGuest®, is pleased to announce it has signed a vendor agreement …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.® (TSX-V:ISGI) ("InsuraGuest" or the "Company"), through its wholly owned U.S. hospitality subsidiary InsuraGuest®, is pleased to announce it has signed a vendor agreement with Hostaway, a scalable solution with award-winning support to fast-growing vacation rental property managers!

Foto: Accesswire
Foto: Accesswire

InsuraGuest Hospitality Liability coverages can now be purchased by users of Hostaway, including professional hosts and property management companies, all of which may elect to use the InsuraGuest Hospitality Liability coverages by filling out an application for InsuraGuest within the Hostaway dashboard. Once in use, the client will use InsuraGuest coverages on a primary basis to address claims made by guests. The InsuraGuest Hospitality coverage options will provide coverage for accidental property damage, theft of guests' personal property while at the rental, as well as accidental medical expenses and accidental death and dismemberment.

"We are excited to begin our relationship with InsuraGuest," said Marcus Rader, Hostaway's founder and CEO. "Providing our customers with access to an insurance vendor like InsuraGuest helps protect their properties and provide peace of mind to their guests."

Douglas Anderson, CEO and chairman of InsuraGuest Technologies, stated, "Hostaway is one of the largest and fastest growing short-term rental property management software companies in the world , and we are excited to be the ONLY insurance vendor they will currently offer to their clients."

Property Management System Integration

InsuraGuest has integrate with Hostaway property management software through its proprietary API, which will enable Hostaway's users to transfer certain liability exposures to the InsuraGuest carrier once they are signed up. By transferring certain liabilities to the InsuraGuest Hospitality Liability coverages, the covered short-term rental properties can lower their claim ratios and risk profiles, which may decrease their general liability and/or homeowners' premiums.

Short-Term Rental Operators

The short-term rental entity extends the coverage to each and every guest by attaching the coverages to every reservation. The policy then activates the coverage at check-in and de-activates it at check-out. The complete fee for coverage and software is $11.95 per night.

Seite 1 von 3
InsuraGuest Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

InsuraGuest Signs Vendor Agreement with Hostaway, A Leading Short-Term Rental Property Management Company VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.® (TSX-V:ISGI) ("InsuraGuest" or the "Company"), through its wholly owned U.S. hospitality subsidiary InsuraGuest®, is pleased to announce it has signed a vendor agreement …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
K-12 Educators Invited to Attend Free Virtual Re.school GSA Forum 2021 on Post-Pandemic Structural ...
Unique Fabricating, Inc. Announces Extension of Forbearance Agreement through February 28, 2022
PPX Announces Application to Partially Revoke Cease Trade Order
Infield Minerals Outlines Silver-Gold Target Area at the Desperado Project in Nevada
Avidian Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement
RF Industries Reports Sequential Sales Growth of 11% in Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021; Reiterates ...
PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Inc. Announces Today That It Has Secured A Funding Of $500,000 For Its ...
Ainos Named Exclusive Sales Partner for COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit in Taiwan
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Direct to Consumer Sales through Pop-Up and Farmers Markets
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
RushNet Inc. Cancellation of Proposed Reverse Split
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award