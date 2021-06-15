DGAP-Adhoc Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: The Salzgitter Group raises its earnings forecast for the financial year 2021; positive business development further reinforced
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
After an encouraging start to the year, accompanied by a dynamic increase in rolled steel prices, the European steel market continued its uptrend in the months that followed. Given the better-than-recently-expected earnings situation, above all in the Trading Business Unit, we are raising our earnings forecast for the financial year 2021 once more - conditionally on the assumption of a stable market development in spite of the latent coronavirus crisis. We now anticipate a pre-tax profit of between € 400 million and € 600 million (previously: between € 300 million and € 400 million) for the Salzgitter Group.
Contact:
Markus Heidler
Head of Investor Relations
Salzgitter AG
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter
Phone +49 5341 21-6105
Fax +49 5341 21-2570
E-Mail ir@salzgitter-ag.de
