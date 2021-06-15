 
DGAP-Adhoc Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: The Salzgitter Group raises its earnings forecast for the financial year 2021; positive business development further reinforced

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.06.2021, 15:21   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: The Salzgitter Group raises its earnings forecast for the financial year 2021; positive business development further reinforced

15-Jun-2021 / 15:21 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

After an encouraging start to the year, accompanied by a dynamic increase in rolled steel prices, the European steel market continued its uptrend in the months that followed. Given the better-than-recently-expected earnings situation, above all in the Trading Business Unit, we are raising our earnings forecast for the financial year 2021 once more - conditionally on the assumption of a stable market development in spite of the latent coronavirus crisis. We now anticipate a pre-tax profit of between € 400 million and € 600 million (previously: between € 300 million and € 400 million) for the Salzgitter Group.

Contact:
Markus Heidler

Head of Investor Relations

Salzgitter AG
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter

Phone +49 5341 21-6105
Fax +49 5341 21-2570
E-Mail ir@salzgitter-ag.de

15-Jun-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter
Germany
Phone: +49 5341 21-01
Fax: +49 5341 21-2727
E-mail: info@salzgitter-ag.de
Internet: www.salzgitter-ag.de
ISIN: DE0006202005
WKN: 620200
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1208232

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1208232  15-Jun-2021 CET/CEST

