Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: The Salzgitter Group raises its earnings forecast for the financial year 2021; positive business development further reinforced



15-Jun-2021

After an encouraging start to the year, accompanied by a dynamic increase in rolled steel prices, the European steel market continued its uptrend in the months that followed. Given the better-than-recently-expected earnings situation, above all in the Trading Business Unit, we are raising our earnings forecast for the financial year 2021 once more - conditionally on the assumption of a stable market development in spite of the latent coronavirus crisis. We now anticipate a pre-tax profit of between € 400 million and € 600 million (previously: between € 300 million and € 400 million) for the Salzgitter Group.