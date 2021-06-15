Prime Healthcare to Implement American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite, an Innovative Program Aimed at Increasing Patient Survival from In-hospital Cardiac Arrest

HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM), a leading provider for workforce and provider solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced that Prime Healthcare, an award-winning health system operating 46 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, with a workforce of nearly 50,000 employees, has selected to use the American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite program enterprise-wide by signing a five-year agreement with HealthStream. The full resuscitation skills training and certification program will be offered through HealthStream’s workforce platform, adding to the line-up of other clinical development programs currently provided to Prime Healthcare by HealthStream.

For the past 20 years, the in-hospital survival rate in the U.S. for cardiac-arrest patients receiving CPR has remained close to 26 percent, yet respected medical journals (e.g. Circulation) report that high-quality CPR has a significant impact on survival outcomes. Prime Healthcare’s commitment to procure the best possible resuscitation education program for its clinical staff is indicative of their strong value of delivering quality care—with their performance earning them a ranking among the “Top 15 Health Systems” in the U.S. by Truven. With that objective, Prime Healthcare investigated multiple options in their search for the best resuscitation education available—and they chose the American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite program.

“All of our hospitals are dedicated to providing the highest quality of care for our patients—and we believe that starts with our dedicated and highly skilled workforce,” said Sunny Bhatia, MD, CEO of Region I and Corporate Chief Medical Officer, Prime Healthcare. “The Red Cross Resuscitation Suite program brings an innovative, highly adaptive, competency-based solution to our healthcare professionals, offering a new standard of excellence in resuscitation education. At Prime Healthcare, we believe this is the best educational option available to further train our staff on resuscitation competency.”

Each of the three courses in the program, ALS, BLS and PALS, incorporates an adaptive learning approach with objective pre-assessments, facilitating more impactful, personalized learning plans with targeted competency development. This approach saves time while increasing learning effectiveness, student engagement, and improving patient outcomes. Moreover, a series of instructive videos and simulations are incorporated in the curricula—using real-life physicians, nurses, and other healthcare staff working in actual hospitals, adding to the realism of the learning experience.