 
checkAd

Prime Healthcare to Implement American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite, an Innovative Program Aimed at Increasing Patient Survival from In-hospital Cardiac Arrest

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.06.2021, 15:25  |  44   |   |   

HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM), a leading provider for workforce and provider solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced that Prime Healthcare, an award-winning health system operating 46 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, with a workforce of nearly 50,000 employees, has selected to use the American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite program enterprise-wide by signing a five-year agreement with HealthStream. The full resuscitation skills training and certification program will be offered through HealthStream’s workforce platform, adding to the line-up of other clinical development programs currently provided to Prime Healthcare by HealthStream.

For the past 20 years, the in-hospital survival rate in the U.S. for cardiac-arrest patients receiving CPR has remained close to 26 percent, yet respected medical journals (e.g. Circulation) report that high-quality CPR has a significant impact on survival outcomes. Prime Healthcare’s commitment to procure the best possible resuscitation education program for its clinical staff is indicative of their strong value of delivering quality care—with their performance earning them a ranking among the “Top 15 Health Systems” in the U.S. by Truven. With that objective, Prime Healthcare investigated multiple options in their search for the best resuscitation education available—and they chose the American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite program.

“All of our hospitals are dedicated to providing the highest quality of care for our patients—and we believe that starts with our dedicated and highly skilled workforce,” said Sunny Bhatia, MD, CEO of Region I and Corporate Chief Medical Officer, Prime Healthcare. “The Red Cross Resuscitation Suite program brings an innovative, highly adaptive, competency-based solution to our healthcare professionals, offering a new standard of excellence in resuscitation education. At Prime Healthcare, we believe this is the best educational option available to further train our staff on resuscitation competency.”

Each of the three courses in the program, ALS, BLS and PALS, incorporates an adaptive learning approach with objective pre-assessments, facilitating more impactful, personalized learning plans with targeted competency development. This approach saves time while increasing learning effectiveness, student engagement, and improving patient outcomes. Moreover, a series of instructive videos and simulations are incorporated in the curricula—using real-life physicians, nurses, and other healthcare staff working in actual hospitals, adding to the realism of the learning experience.

Seite 1 von 3


Healthstream Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Prime Healthcare to Implement American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite, an Innovative Program Aimed at Increasing Patient Survival from In-hospital Cardiac Arrest HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM), a leading provider for workforce and provider solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced that Prime Healthcare, an award-winning health system operating 46 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Clean Energy Unveils New Visual Identity to Signify Its Role in a Future Carbon-Neutral World
BrainChip CEO Shares Business Insights with Investment Community at the OTC Market Group’s ...
Activision Blizzard Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Adjournment With ...
Accenture to Acquire Engineering Capabilities from DI Square to Strengthen PLM and ALM Capabilities ...
Marc Jacobs Fragrances Hosts Social Fundraiser for The Center on Cameo to Support the LGBTQIA+ ...
GE Aviation and Safran Launch Advanced Technology Demonstration Program for Sustainable Engines; ...
Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Announces Agreement to Sell MIC Hawaii; Completes Pursuit of ...
Top Gaming Brand Turtle Beach Announces Entry Into Game Controllers and Gaming Simulation Hardware ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels