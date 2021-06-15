First Trust Launches the First Trust Expanded Technology ETF

“Technological innovation doesn’t follow the constraints of traditional sector classifications,” said Ryan Issakainen, CFA, Senior Vice President and ETF Strategist at First Trust. “We believe XPND will appeal to investment professionals seeking exposure to an expanded universe of technology-driven stocks.” The fund seeks to capture the growth of technology related companies without being constrained to the traditional information technology sector designated by the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). 1 By expanding sector selection across the information technology, communications services and consumer discretionary sectors, the fund provides broader access to today’s technology and related industries.

First Trust Advisors L.P. (“First Trust”) a leading exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) provider and asset manager, announced today that it has launched the First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSE Arca: XPND) (“the fund”). The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks of companies identified by the fund’s investment advisor as either information technology companies or consumer discretionary and communication services companies whose operations are principally derived from and/or dependent upon technology (collectively “expanded technology companies”).

The fund is managed by First Trust Advisors L.P., with selection and portfolio decisions made by a team of portfolio managers. The securities included in the portfolio are chosen using a quantitatively driven approach and leveraging the knowledge of First Trust’s equity research and portfolio management teams who understand the drivers of risk-adjusted returns. In selecting securities for the portfolio, the investment advisor considers a range of quantitative attributes including, but not limited to, operating metrics and financial metrics, such as return on equity, momentum, and free cash flow growth. The portfolio will consist of approximately 50 large-cap focused U.S. listed companies.

For more information about First Trust, please contact Ryan Issakainen at (630) 765-8689 or RIssakainen@FTAdvisors.com.

About First Trust

First Trust is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the fund’s investment advisor. First Trust and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. First Trust has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $199 billion as of May 28, 2021 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. First Trust is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. First Trust and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois. For more information, visit http://www.ftportfolios.com.