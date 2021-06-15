 
checkAd

OTC ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Announces its Strategy for the US Market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 15:17  |  37   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS) is a M&A company focused on acquiring and developing technology-based companies globally. The company has already completed three acquisitions in 2021 and has also reached significant progress milestones during the second quarter. Now, with key members of the ILUS leadership team currently traveling throughout the USA, visiting various strategic locations and acquisition opportunities, the company has agreed and confirmed its rollout plans for its most important market.  

ILUS’ technology is largely focussed at the Emergency Services and Fire Safety markets, where the USA spends more than any other country. The global Emergency Services market is currently valued at $117.2 billion per annum and is expected to grow to $156.1 billion per annum by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.9%. In addition to this sector, the global Fire and Rescue market size is currently $2.1 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.79% through to 2027. In the developed economy of the USA, there is currently a significant focus on research and development with a high focus on innovative technology. With its innovative, patented and sustainable solutions, ILUS is targeting both the volume of the US market and the increased spend on research and development. 

In terms of illustrating the US market potential for ILUS, one of its acquisitions, FireBug, was on a run rate of $5 million per year in revenue in the UK alone prior to being acquired by ILUS. The UK houses only 45 fire and rescue authorities and a total of only 255 manned fire stations whilst the USA has 29,705 fire departments and 58,150 fire stations. There are approximately 1.2 million firefighters in the USA versus only 2,533 in the UK. The growth potential for FireBug in the USA alone is astronomical given that it has delivered $5 million per year in revenue in the much smaller UK market and the USA currently spends approximately $270 billion per year on preventing and fighting fire. This growth potential in the USA is for the fire and rescue services market only and does not account for the ILUS’ other acquisitions, namely The Vehicle Converters (TVC) and BCD Fire, which both hold significant growth potential through the sale of TVC’s ambulances and innovative vehicle conversions as well as BCD Fire’s soon to be launched water-mist kitchen firefighting systems.  

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OTC ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Announces its Strategy for the US Market NEW YORK, NY, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS) is a M&A company focused on acquiring and developing technology-based companies globally. The company has already completed three acquisitions in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Blink Charging Set to Join Russell 2000 Index
LGI Homes Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Unsecured Senior Notes due 2029
GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer
Arbor Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
DNB Bank ASA Announces Preliminary Result of the Recommended Voluntary Tender Offer for Sbanken ASA
Mueller Water Products Acquires i2O Water Ltd
Firm Capital Apartment REIT Announces Exchange Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid
Highland Income Fund Announces Proposal to Convert Fund to Diversified Holding Company
Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus