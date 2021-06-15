NEW YORK, NY, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS) is a M&A company focused on acquiring and developing technology-based companies globally. The company has already completed three acquisitions in 2021 and has also reached significant progress milestones during the second quarter. Now, with key members of the ILUS leadership team currently traveling throughout the USA, visiting various strategic locations and acquisition opportunities, the company has agreed and confirmed its rollout plans for its most important market.



ILUS’ technology is largely focussed at the Emergency Services and Fire Safety markets, where the USA spends more than any other country. The global Emergency Services market is currently valued at $117.2 billion per annum and is expected to grow to $156.1 billion per annum by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.9%. In addition to this sector, the global Fire and Rescue market size is currently $2.1 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.79% through to 2027. In the developed economy of the USA, there is currently a significant focus on research and development with a high focus on innovative technology. With its innovative, patented and sustainable solutions, ILUS is targeting both the volume of the US market and the increased spend on research and development.

In terms of illustrating the US market potential for ILUS, one of its acquisitions, FireBug, was on a run rate of $5 million per year in revenue in the UK alone prior to being acquired by ILUS. The UK houses only 45 fire and rescue authorities and a total of only 255 manned fire stations whilst the USA has 29,705 fire departments and 58,150 fire stations. There are approximately 1.2 million firefighters in the USA versus only 2,533 in the UK. The growth potential for FireBug in the USA alone is astronomical given that it has delivered $5 million per year in revenue in the much smaller UK market and the USA currently spends approximately $270 billion per year on preventing and fighting fire. This growth potential in the USA is for the fire and rescue services market only and does not account for the ILUS’ other acquisitions, namely The Vehicle Converters (TVC) and BCD Fire, which both hold significant growth potential through the sale of TVC’s ambulances and innovative vehicle conversions as well as BCD Fire’s soon to be launched water-mist kitchen firefighting systems.