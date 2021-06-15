 
checkAd

Human Unitec International Inc Announces Strategic Acquisition of Subtantial Shares of Ventian Cluster

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 15:15  |  39   |   |   

Boston, Massachusetts, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Unitec International, Inc., (OTC Pink: HMNU) ("HMNU"), is a Project Finance, Management & Development for Sustainability, Medical, Wellness, and Green Energy, announces a strategic acquisition of substantial shares in Venetian Cluster, SRL., https://www.venetiancluster.eu/it/

Venetian Cluster is the only productive cluster of environmental and cultural heritage in Italy. Its main target is to realize national and international projects about innovation, technological transfer, internationalization and training for the public and private supply chain with cultural and environmental heritage.. Through its services, Venetian Cluster coordinates in Italy 800 companies and 24 bodies such as Universities, research centers, public bodies and laboratories, moreover it collaborates with almost 2000 partners in the world. In these years, the Cluster has realized 90 innovations, policy and research projects for a total budget of more than 60 Million Euro.

The terms of the agreement provides for Human Unitec  International acquiring 22% Venetian Cluster’s capital shares. Human Unitec International agrees to contribute with its management and finance activities with  common interest. Human Unitec International has agreed to facilitate the channel for the introduction of the Venetian Cluster more than 800 companies into the North American markets.

HMNU’s Vice President Sumaya Alay Faisal, states the mission entails:
Consultancy for all the companies of the group on European funding and on the next Recovery Fund, including the activity of planning and identification of partners as almost all European countries are needed;

Participation to Horizon and Cosme European projects to create laboratories for stem cells therapies, cosmetic medicine and surgery, cosmetics and nutrition, genetics and genomics;
Organization of medical tourism services in Italy and abroad and management of training courses and updates on stem cells, medical devices and biological products and related therapeutic applications, genomics, predictive genetics and diagnostics;

Analysis and studies to identify investments and start-ups throughout Regione Veneto, starting with the 800 companies associated with the Cluster;

Promotion and sale of HMNU services/products and associated companies in Veneto and, in Italy;

Organization of lobbying activities on the northeastern of Italy to develop the activities of HMNU;

Development of relationships and projects in RTD with the partners  universities of the Venetian Cluster (University of Venice Ca' Foscari, University of Venice IUAV Architecture, University of Verona and University of Padua);

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Human Unitec International Inc Announces Strategic Acquisition of Subtantial Shares of Ventian Cluster Boston, Massachusetts, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Human Unitec International, Inc., (OTC Pink: HMNU) ("HMNU"), is a Project Finance, Management & Development for Sustainability, Medical, Wellness, and Green Energy, announces a strategic …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Blink Charging Set to Join Russell 2000 Index
LGI Homes Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Unsecured Senior Notes due 2029
GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer
Arbor Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
DNB Bank ASA Announces Preliminary Result of the Recommended Voluntary Tender Offer for Sbanken ASA
Mueller Water Products Acquires i2O Water Ltd
Firm Capital Apartment REIT Announces Exchange Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid
Highland Income Fund Announces Proposal to Convert Fund to Diversified Holding Company
Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus