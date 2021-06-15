CurrencyWorks’ Zer00 Crypto Mining Platform Starts Working with the First Municipality to Implement Environmental Zero-Cost Energy Solution

CurrencyWorks has designed and is implementing its Zer00 crypto mining platform as a proprietary multi-step integrated platform utilizing a thermal treatment (not burning) of waste to generate energy which will power CurrencyWorks’ Zer00 crypto mining platform, www.currencyworks.io/zer00 .

Los Angeles CA, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) a financial technology blockchain pioneer, NFT, digital currency, and payment platform provider, today is pleased to announce that Fogdog Energy Solutions Inc. has started working with the first municipality which will implement CurrencyWorks’ environment zero-cost energy crypto mining solution.

The initial scalable unit will process Municipal Solid Waste (“MSW”) as well as other demanding waste streams and generate enough power to run up to 200 cryptocurrency mining machines. The energy generated is environmentally friendly, and the system will be self-sustainable. Additionally, this technology reduces waste that would eventually end up at landfills and contribute to greenhouse gas emissions (“GHG”) containing methane that is more harmful than CO2. The Company intends on purchasing up to an initial 200 cryptocurrency mining machines for its Zer00 crypto mining platform.

According to recent research by Facts & Factors, the global Cryptocurrency Market was estimated at USD $792.53 Million in 2019 and may reach USD $5,190.62 Million by 2026. The global Cryptocurrency Market anticipates growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% from 2019 to 2026.

Today, investors want projects that incorporate clean energy and that applies to Bitcoin mining as well. Implementing clean energy blockchain solutions is critical now more than ever before.

“CurrencyWorks is excited to be working to implement a zero-cost energy Crypto solution. CurrencyWorks Zer00 Crypto operations help to develop a sustainable way of minimizing MSW and using that energy to mine for crypto,” said Cameron Chell, Chairman of CurrencyWorks.

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is a publicly-traded company that builds and operates FinTech Platforms for Digital Currencies, Digital Assets, and Security Tokens.

