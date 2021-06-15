 
Montero Initiates Exploration Program on the Avispa Copper-Molybdenum Property, Chile

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: MON) (“Montero” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of exploration of its 170 km2 Avispa copper molybdenum exploration concessions (Avispa or the “property”) located in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile. The Avispa project is situated within the well-defined north to south trending late Paleocene to early Eocene Cu-Mo porphyry belt of northern Chile that hosts some giant operating porphyry copper mines. The property is located approximately 40 km north of BHP’s Spence Cu-Mo mine and KGHM’s Sierra Gorda Cu-Mo mine which are situated in this belt. Avispa is also 50 km west of Codelco’s Chuquicamata supergiant porphyry copper mine that occurs within the younger late Eocene – early Oligocene porphyry belt (Figure 1). The property is surrounded by major mining companies with exploration and mining concessions including; Codelco in the north and Freeport and Glencor to the south with Antofagasta and SQM to the east and west.

The prospective geology of the Avispa project is below a sequence of cover rocks consisting of gravels and fine-grained clastic sediments intercalated with evaporite deposits of Tertiary age. These sediments are underlain by Paleocene volcanics and Cretaceous monzodiorite and diorite porphyries (Figure 1). The Avispa district was previously the target of some wide-spaced exploration drilling.

Dr. Tony Harwood, President and Chief Executive Officer of Montero commented, “Montero has secured 17,000 hectares in this highly prospective copper district in proximity and in the same geological setting as world class operating copper molybdenum mines. The Avispa exploration program will be the first step in defining drill target areas to test for buried porphyry and porphyry-related copper molybdenum mineral deposits.”

Figure 1 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8736c3f-158a-4086 ...

Planned Exploration Program
Montero has completed a thorough investigation of historical information on exploration in this highly prospective area and aims to utilize cutting edge exploration technology with the objective of developing drilling targets. The Company has planned an exploration program that includes; geological mapping, surface sampling, ground, and airborne geophysical surveys.

