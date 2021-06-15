 
RAMM Pharma Completes Acquisition of Canapar Corp.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 15:19  |  56   |   |   

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to its news releases dated May 12 and June 14, 2021, RAMM Pharma Corp. (including its wholly owned subsidiaries, the “Company” or "RAMM") (CSE: RAMM), a leader in plant-derived cannabinoid pharmaceutical and other cannabis-based products, is pleased to announce that the Company has completed its previously announced acquisition of Canapar Corp. (“Canapar”). Pursuant to the terms of the acquisition, RAMM acquired of all the common shares of Canapar (“Canapar Shares”) that the Company did not previously own (including Canapar Shares issuable upon the conversion of outstanding promissory notes of Canapar and Canapar Shares issuable upon the exercise of vested stock options of Canapar) in exchange for an aggregate of 21,778,752 common shares of RAMM at a deemed value of $1.20 per RAMM Share (“RAMM Shares”) for a total purchase price of approximately $26.1 million (the “Transaction”).

Based in Italy, Canapar is positioned to become one of Europe's largest vertically integrated cannabis companies. Canapar's state-of-the-art extraction facility is the largest in Europe and has been custom designed to produce active compounds to be used in high-quality pharmaceutical, wellness and cosmetic products from its 1,000-hectare organic hemp production and processing platform. The strategic acquisition is expected to further enhance RAMM and Canapar's ability to capitalize on the rapidly expanding European and global cannabis markets, provide additional distribution opportunities for RAMM's portfolio of internationally registered cannabis-based products, and leverage Canapar's significant investment in its vertically integrated operation to provide economies of scale and supply chain control.

RAMM initially acquired a 49% stake in Canapar in December 2020 from RIV Capital Corporation (“RIV”) (formerly Canopy Rivers Inc.) and invested $3 million in Canapar through a convertible note in January 2021. In connection with the completion of the Transaction, RAMM will also issue to RIV approximately 2,105,263 RAMM Shares which RIV was entitled to receive as contingent consideration for sale of the Canapar Shares to RAMM in December 2020.

“The acquisition of Canapar will be transformational to RAMM’s business and our entry into the European market where we see tremendous potential. We look forward to welcoming Canapar’s expertise to our team and realizing the full potential of the combined business,” stated Jack Burnett, Chief Executive Officer of RAMM.

