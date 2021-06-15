 
checkAd

QOMPLX Expands “Privilege Assurance Graph View” Visualizing Your Vulnerabilities and Enabling Rapid Response

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 15:25  |  44   |   |   

See your Active Directory the way a hacker does — before you become a target

TYSONS CORNER, Va., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, QOMPLX announces a robust feature expansion for its Q:CYBER Privilege Assurance product: “Graph View”. It empowers customers to more quickly see and predict specific weaknesses in their cybersecurity posture, showing defenders the attack paths and misconfigurations that ransomware gangs, hostile nations, or other malign actors might take during an intrusion. 

Using Graph View, organizations can easily:

  • See the Attacker’s View: See the paths to your “High Value Target” assets
  • Predict The Damage: Know the “blast radius” of a potentially compromised asset
  • One Hop Away: All nodes that are one “hop” away from a given start or target asset
  • Avoid Common Mistakes: Highlighting common misconfigurations or privilege delegations that cause harm

Cyber attackers frequently exploit group memberships, inherited privileges and other hidden pathways to take complete control of customers’ Windows networks. Unraveling those hidden pathways is time-consuming and expensive. 

Privilege Assurance with Graph View helps customers cut the time to see attack paths from days to minutes, making disastrous lateral movement attacks like the SolarWinds breach far less likely.

Windows Active Directory is the world’s most widely deployed critical infrastructure - it deserves and demands continuous monitoring and control oversight. Privilege Assurance with Graph View is QOMPLX’s next-generation technology for identifying, analyzing and scoring the security of identity and access management platforms like Active Directory. Graph View enables customers to harden their networks, and provides the foundation for enhanced risk analytics used by QOMPLX’s Risk Cloud, and by the QOMPLX Q:CYBER and Q:INSURANCE tool suites.

While multiple crippling and costly cyber events stemming from Active Directory attacks have made frontpage headlines recently, such as the attacks on Colonial Pipeline and JBS Foods, QOMPLX has been researching and architecting concrete solutions to defend Active Directory since 2015, and has been issued dozens of related patents dating back to 2017.  For many of the world’s leading banks, insurers, and other customers critical to our modern digital economy, Q:CYBER Privilege Assurance is already deployed helping to protect their networks. Now, extending Graph View further accelerates the advanced capabilities of the integrated product suite QOMPLX offers to help organizations better see and manage a holistic picture of risk.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

QOMPLX Expands “Privilege Assurance Graph View” Visualizing Your Vulnerabilities and Enabling Rapid Response See your Active Directory the way a hacker does — before you become a targetTYSONS CORNER, Va., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Today, QOMPLX announces a robust feature expansion for its Q:CYBER Privilege Assurance product: “Graph View”. It …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Blink Charging Set to Join Russell 2000 Index
LGI Homes Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Unsecured Senior Notes due 2029
GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer
Arbor Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
DNB Bank ASA Announces Preliminary Result of the Recommended Voluntary Tender Offer for Sbanken ASA
Mueller Water Products Acquires i2O Water Ltd
Firm Capital Apartment REIT Announces Exchange Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid
Highland Income Fund Announces Proposal to Convert Fund to Diversified Holding Company
Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus