TYSONS CORNER, Va., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, QOMPLX announces a robust feature expansion for its Q:CYBER Privilege Assurance product: “Graph View”. It empowers customers to more quickly see and predict specific weaknesses in their cybersecurity posture, showing defenders the attack paths and misconfigurations that ransomware gangs, hostile nations, or other malign actors might take during an intrusion.

See your Active Directory the way a hacker does — before you become a target

See the Attacker’s View: See the paths to your “High Value Target” assets

See the paths to your “High Value Target” assets Predict The Damage: Know the “blast radius” of a potentially compromised asset

Know the “blast radius” of a potentially compromised asset One Hop Away: All nodes that are one “hop” away from a given start or target asset

All nodes that are one “hop” away from a given start or target asset Avoid Common Mistakes: Highlighting common misconfigurations or privilege delegations that cause harm

Cyber attackers frequently exploit group memberships, inherited privileges and other hidden pathways to take complete control of customers’ Windows networks. Unraveling those hidden pathways is time-consuming and expensive.

Privilege Assurance with Graph View helps customers cut the time to see attack paths from days to minutes, making disastrous lateral movement attacks like the SolarWinds breach far less likely.

Windows Active Directory is the world’s most widely deployed critical infrastructure - it deserves and demands continuous monitoring and control oversight. Privilege Assurance with Graph View is QOMPLX’s next-generation technology for identifying, analyzing and scoring the security of identity and access management platforms like Active Directory. Graph View enables customers to harden their networks, and provides the foundation for enhanced risk analytics used by QOMPLX’s Risk Cloud, and by the QOMPLX Q:CYBER and Q:INSURANCE tool suites.

While multiple crippling and costly cyber events stemming from Active Directory attacks have made frontpage headlines recently, such as the attacks on Colonial Pipeline and JBS Foods, QOMPLX has been researching and architecting concrete solutions to defend Active Directory since 2015, and has been issued dozens of related patents dating back to 2017. For many of the world’s leading banks, insurers, and other customers critical to our modern digital economy, Q:CYBER Privilege Assurance is already deployed helping to protect their networks. Now, extending Graph View further accelerates the advanced capabilities of the integrated product suite QOMPLX offers to help organizations better see and manage a holistic picture of risk.