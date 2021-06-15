Identiv Set to Join Russell 2000 Index

“Identiv’s inclusion in the Russell 2000 index reflects the continued strong growth and operational execution that our team has delivered, demonstrated by the 22% year-over-year growth in the first quarter of this year,” said Identiv CEO Steven Humphreys. “Our placement in this performance benchmark for small-cap companies reflects the growth potential of our markets in RFID and related digital security platforms, and our strong position in the markets as they’re emerging, as well as investors' increasing understanding of the markets and our position. Joining the Russell 2000 index will increase our exposure to the investment community as we continue to build our leadership position in developing RFID devices.”

FREMONT, Calif., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) , a global leader in digital security and identification, today announced that the company is set to join the Russell 2000 Index and the broad-market Russell 3000 Index, effective June 28, 2021, according to a preliminary list of additions distributed on June 4, 2021.

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 7, 2021, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

For more information on the Russell 3000 Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv's platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.