Sun Pacific Holding Corp’s Announces its National Mechanical Group Subsidiary Entered into a Partnership Agreement with Renewable Energy Engineers Aust. to Develop an initial 100MW Solar Farm in Queensland, Australia

The partnership was formed to develop the solar farm opportunity by bringing together expertise in solar design and development with “in-country” expertise in building, construction, technology, and regulatory knowledge and skills. The team is actively engaged in sourcing components and capital with an end goal of developing up to 100-Megawatt solar farm. The team has currently received a lands rights agreement for 750 acres and one power purchase agreement for the solar farm and is in discussions with component manufacturers and investment partners.

MANALAPAN, N.J., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTC: SNPW) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, National Mechanical Group (“NMG”) has entered into a partnership agreement to develop Queensland Australia Solar Farm. National Mechanical Group (“NMG”) and Renewable Energy Engineers Aust. (“REEA”) will develop an initial 100-megawatt solar farm in Queensland, Australia to help the energy grid in that area.

Nicholas Campanella, CEO of Sun Pacific Holding Corp, stated, “We are excited to work with the team at REEA in developing this opportunity and more in Australia. The initial discussions and development so far have been successful, and we look forward to developing this opportunity for all of our stakeholders.”

Brian Romer, CEO of Renewable Energy Engineers Aust. stated, “We are looking forward to expanding the energy initiative in Australia and with our collaboration with National Mechanical Group we feel we will have a strong partnership to develop several renewable energy projects. This will lead to billions of dollars of investment and the creation of thousands of jobs with the most advanced technologies throughout Australia and will drive Australia forward to meet its international emission targets as the demand for green power increases.”

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. ( OTC : SNPW) uses management's knowledge and experience to serve its customers and now its shareholders through quality service and equipment, working to keep customers satisfied, and by doing our part in protecting the environment with smart green technology. For more information, visit www.sunpacificholding.com

Renewable Energy Engineers Aust. is a company who specializes in the development of sustainable engineered focused projects in all their forms and provide high-value products and services. Renewable Energy Engineers Aust. intent that as a company it considers it a social responsibility to have a positive interaction with society, government, and the environment. For more information, visit https://www.reeaust.com.au/

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future expansion or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's OTC Markets filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

