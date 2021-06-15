 
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Announces Profitability Improvement Plan and Balance Sheet Restructuring

ASHEVILLE, N.C., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBI) (the “Company”), the holding company of HomeTrust Bank (the “Bank”), today announced its plans to further improve profitability by closing nine bank branches and restructuring its balance sheet with the prepayment of its remaining long-term borrowings. In addition, beginning July 1, 2021, the Bank will bring its back-office Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loan servicing process in-house, which is expected to provide additional servicing fee and gain on sale income.

“We believe these strategic initiatives, along with the continued maturity of our diversified lines of business, will move us forward in achieving higher profitability and creating additional shareholder value in the near term,” said Dana Stonestreet, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Summary Expected Financial Impact

Estimated Annual Pre-Tax Income Increase of $10.1 million

  • Branch closures – $3.2 million in expense reductions
  • Payoff of remaining $275 million of longer-term borrowings, for a total of $475 million in early retirements of long-term debt since March 2021 – $5.7 million in interest expense reductions
  • Additional SBA income – $1.2 million

Estimated Future Annual Financial Impact

  • Return on assets increase of approximately 20 basis points
  • Return on equity increase of approximately 200 basis points
  • Diluted earnings per share increase of approximately 47 cents

Branch Closures

The Bank plans to close nine branches in North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia, which represents 22% of its total branch footprint and will reduce operating expenses and provide additional company-wide efficiencies. As a result of these closures, the Company expects to record a total pre-tax charge of approximately $1.5 million for costs associated with impacted employees, impairment of an operating lease asset, the write-down of branch facilities, and other net costs, during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021.

The branch closures are expected to occur in September 2021, subject to applicable regulatory requirements. Employees at each of these branches will be employed until closure and are eligible to apply for open positions with priority consideration at other HomeTrust Bank offices.

The branch closures are part of the Company’s ongoing strategic initiatives to respond to changing customer preferences and to improve the financial performance of the Company. The Bank expects to service customers of the closed branches through its remaining network of 32 branches and digital banking services.

