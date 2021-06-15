 
checkAd

Blink Charging Deploys EV Charging Stations at AtlantiCare Facilities Across New Jersey

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 15:15  |  28   |   |   

Miami Beach, FL, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced today the deployment of ten Blink owned IQ 200 Level 2 EV charging stations at three locations of AtlantiCare Integrated Healthcare System, the largest healthcare organization in Southern New Jersey. These charging stations represent AtlantiCare’s first deployment of Blink IQ 200 EV charging stations and are based on a Blink owned, 5-year agreement with two 5-year extensions.

“We are excited to continue the growth of our network across New Jersey. AtlantiCare’s vision of building healthy communities is one we share at Blink, making a healthier and cleaner environment for New Jersey families,” said Mike Battaglia, Blink Charging’s Senior VP of Sales and Business Development. “With this initial deployment, AtlantiCare is leading by example, taking the steps necessary to build a healthier environment. We at Blink look forward to continuing to build our relationship with AtlantiCare to bring about full EV adoption and a cleaner, healthier planet.”

Phase one of the agreement brings Blink EV charging stations to AtlantiCare facilities in Ponoma and Hammonton, New Jersey, as well as to AtlantiCare’s base of operations in Egg Harbor Township, where the equipment will be available to staff, patients, and visitors. These deployments will bring Blink’s total deployments in the Garden State to 81 EV charging stations across 26 locations with an additional six locations pending installation.

Blink’s IQ 200 units are among the fastest level 2 AC charging stations available on the market, with a maximum output of 80 amps. The Blink IQ 200 chargers have been well received by leading EV industry experts.

###

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 30,000 charging ports across 13 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Media Contact 
PR@BlinkCharging.com

Blink Investor Relations Contact 
IR@BlinkCharging.com
855-313-8187





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blink Charging Deploys EV Charging Stations at AtlantiCare Facilities Across New Jersey Miami Beach, FL, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced today the deployment …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Blink Charging Set to Join Russell 2000 Index
LGI Homes Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Unsecured Senior Notes due 2029
GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer
Arbor Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
DNB Bank ASA Announces Preliminary Result of the Recommended Voluntary Tender Offer for Sbanken ASA
Mueller Water Products Acquires i2O Water Ltd
Firm Capital Apartment REIT Announces Exchange Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid
Highland Income Fund Announces Proposal to Convert Fund to Diversified Holding Company
Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus