Endeavour Announces Continuation of Share Repurchase Programme Under New Parent Company

London , 15 June 2021 – Endeavour Mining plc (TSX: EDV, LSE: EDV, OTCQX: EDVMF) (“Endeavour”) announces that it will continue the share repurchase programme announced by Endeavour Mining Corporation (“EMC”) on 18 March 2021 for up to 5% of its total issued and outstanding shares (the "Programme").

The Programme is a continuation of the Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”) programme of EMC, pursuant to which 2,246,503 shares of EMC have been repurchased and cancelled to date, equivalent to CAD 64 million (approximately US$53 million). The continuation of the Programme from June 15, 2021 will be effected in accordance with the terms of the authority granted by the pre-Scheme shareholder of the Company, as described in Endeavour’s prospectus dated 9 June 2021.

The maximum number of shares that may be repurchased by the Company under the Programme is 9,926,368, being the remaining capacity under the NCIB programme after deducting the 2,246,503 shares of EMC purchased prior to the Scheme becoming effective. The Programme will cease on 21 March 2022. Endeavour intends that shares purchased under the Programme will subsequently be cancelled. Any share repurchases will be effected in accordance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The market will be notified in accordance with those rules if and when purchases are made.

Endeavour has entered into an agreement with Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (“Stifel”) to conduct purchases of shares pursuant to the Programme. Stifel intends to instruct Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. as its agent to conduct purchases of shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Endeavour may expand the Programme to repurchase shares on the London Stock Exchange in the future or enter into further agreements with Stifel to conduct the Programme on its behalf, and to make trading decisions concerning the timing of purchases under the Programme, independently of Endeavour, to allow for share repurchases at times when Endeavour is subject to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed trading blackouts.