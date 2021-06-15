 
checkAd

Appetite on Digital Engineering spend is on the rise, as companies and CIOs continue to strengthen their technology arsenal to future-proof businesses from COVID-19 and beyond, says Zinnov

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.06.2021, 15:30  |  24   |   |   

- Global Digital Engineering spend will grow rapidly to touch USD 911 Bn by 2023

- Digital Engineering investments will focus on 5 key themes – Tele-X (Tele Everything), Contactless, Intelligent Workplaces, Digital Thread, and Next-Generation Governance, to weave an antifragile digital fabric

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The adoption and expectation from digital is high across companies and consumers, which is reflecting in decision-making as well as investments of companies and CIOs. The fact that Digital Engineering spend will constitute nearly 50% of the overall Global ER&D spending by 2023 is a testament to this heightened focus on digital. Zinnov believes that the appetite for digital over the next 4 years will surge unabated, across newer technologies, industry players, and changing customer, employee, and partner dynamics.

Zinnov Logo

At the onset of the pandemic, the shift to digital became the predominant path to building antifragility in businesses across verticals – Retail enterprises invested 3 years' worth of digital transformation in 6 months in 2020 alone, BFSI enterprises are expected to spend USD 100 Bn by 2023, and Healthcare companies, will witness a 5X growth in the number of consumers using telehealth services over the next three years alone.

Leading the pack with USD 219 Bn in Digital Engineering investments in 2020, Software & Internet companies continue to display a strong willingness to adopt, experiment with, and implement new-age technologies compared to companies in other verticals. This spend was buoyed by demand in certain pockets such as Cloud & Collaboration, OTT, and software-based network architecture. In fact, the Hi-Tech verticals cumulatively accounted for 36% of the global ER&D spend in 2020 alone, and will grow at a steady clip of ~12% and exceed USD 750 Bn in the next 3 years, Zinnov's analysis shows.

A key region of growth is North America, home to enterprises ahead in the digitalization curve and accounting for the largest share of the overall global ER&D spending pie. North American enterprises will continue to be the growth leaders through 2023 and will constitute 60%+ of the global Digital Engineering spending. The high concentration of Hi-Tech companies in the region, led by Software & Internet companies, is a major fillip to these massive investments.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Appetite on Digital Engineering spend is on the rise, as companies and CIOs continue to strengthen their technology arsenal to future-proof businesses from COVID-19 and beyond, says Zinnov - Global Digital Engineering spend will grow rapidly to touch USD 911 Bn by 2023 - Digital Engineering investments will focus on 5 key themes – Tele-X (Tele Everything), Contactless, Intelligent Workplaces, Digital Thread, and Next-Generation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novavax Announces Positive Results from First Study of Influenza Vaccine and COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Martins Wine Advisor launches the first sought-after 'Jupiter' wine in 'Wines From Another World' ...
Putting People First: The Story Behind The Innovative LG Dual Vane Cassette
Network Probe Market worth $909 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 9,736.98 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Military Shelters Market Size to Reach US$ 1.1 Billion in 2026, Says a Study from Stratview ...
Taiwan Pharmacy Retail Market is expected to reach to USD 4.6 Billion by 2025: Ken Research
Bactiguard-coated Zimmer Biomet trauma implants for infection prevention launched in select EMEA ...
Azure Power to Announce Results for Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021 Ended March 31, 2021 After the ...
Limelight Platform Announces the Appointment of Terry Foster as Chief Executive Officer
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Thriving Demand for Downstream Nitrogen-based Products Enriches Value Chain of Ammonia Market, Wide Demand in Agriculture Industry Spurs Growth: TMR
Takeda introduces the In Their Shoes experience to the Middle East in support of the IBD patient ...
Investment in Israeli Innovation Companies Hits $10.5 Billion, Shattering 2020 Record in Under Six ...
75% of C-level executives in the U.S. retail, hotel and restaurant sectors* admit to a seismic ...
Blockchain Applications to Increase Efficiency and Transparency in the Global Mobility Supply Chain
Klarna secures additional funding as consumers demand smarter alternatives to shop, bank, & pay
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Grifols takes another step in the fight against Alzheimer's, partners with Ace to open first AMBAR ...
DBS, SGX, Standard Chartered and Temasek to take climate action through global carbon exchange and ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus