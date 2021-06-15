Appetite on Digital Engineering spend is on the rise, as companies and CIOs continue to strengthen their technology arsenal to future-proof businesses from COVID-19 and beyond, says Zinnov

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The adoption and expectation from digital is high across companies and consumers, which is reflecting in decision-making as well as investments of companies and CIOs. The fact that Digital Engineering spend will constitute nearly 50% of the overall Global ER&D spending by 2023 is a testament to this heightened focus on digital. Zinnov believes that the appetite for digital over the next 4 years will surge unabated, across newer technologies, industry players, and changing customer, employee, and partner dynamics.

At the onset of the pandemic, the shift to digital became the predominant path to building antifragility in businesses across verticals – Retail enterprises invested 3 years' worth of digital transformation in 6 months in 2020 alone, BFSI enterprises are expected to spend USD 100 Bn by 2023, and Healthcare companies, will witness a 5X growth in the number of consumers using telehealth services over the next three years alone.

Leading the pack with USD 219 Bn in Digital Engineering investments in 2020, Software & Internet companies continue to display a strong willingness to adopt, experiment with, and implement new-age technologies compared to companies in other verticals. This spend was buoyed by demand in certain pockets such as Cloud & Collaboration, OTT, and software-based network architecture. In fact, the Hi-Tech verticals cumulatively accounted for 36% of the global ER&D spend in 2020 alone, and will grow at a steady clip of ~12% and exceed USD 750 Bn in the next 3 years, Zinnov's analysis shows.

A key region of growth is North America, home to enterprises ahead in the digitalization curve and accounting for the largest share of the overall global ER&D spending pie. North American enterprises will continue to be the growth leaders through 2023 and will constitute 60%+ of the global Digital Engineering spending. The high concentration of Hi-Tech companies in the region, led by Software & Internet companies, is a major fillip to these massive investments.