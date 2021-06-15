 
DGAP-Adhoc windeln.de resolves on capital increase with subscription rights from authorized capital

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.06.2021, 15:42   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: windeln.de SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase
windeln.de resolves on capital increase with subscription rights from authorized capital

15-Jun-2021 / 15:42 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

windeln.de resolves on capital increase with subscription rights from authorized capital

Munich, June 15, 2021: Today, the Management Board of windeln.de SE ("windeln.de" or "Company") resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the Company's share capital of currently EUR 12,080,280.00 divided into 12,080,280 no-par value bearer shares by up to EUR 6,040,140.00 by issuing up to 6,040,140 new shares, each representing a pro rata amount in the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share (the "New Shares"), to up to EUR 18,120,420.00 against contributions in cash, making use of the existing authorized capital 2021. The subscription price was set at EUR 1.30 per New Share, so that the maximum gross proceeds of the capital measure amount to up to EUR 7.8 million, approximately. The New Shares are entitled to dividends from January 1, 2021.

Up to 2,655,373 New Shares are offered as part of a rights offering without a securities prospectus to the Company's shareholders by way of indirect subscription rights at a subscription ratio of 2:1 (the "Subscription Shares"), i.e. two existing shares entitle the holder to subscribe for one New Share from the capital increase (the "Rights Offering"). There will be no trading of subscription rights organized by the Company or the subscription agent. The subscription offer is expected to be published in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on June 17, 2021. The subscription period will begin on June 22, 2021 and run until July 5, 2021 (in both cases including). The record date for the allocation of subscription rights, based on the shares held by shareholders at this time, is expected to be June 21, 2021. The New Shares are expected to be delivered on July 16, 2021.

ZeitTitel
15:42 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: windeln.de beschließt Kapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht aus genehmigtem Kapital (deutsch)
15:42 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: windeln.de beschließt Kapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht aus genehmigtem Kapital
09:07 Uhr
Aktien von windeln.de, Gamestop & Co.: Denk an dieses Zitat von Warren Buffett!
14.06.21
Windeln.de und Nordex legen zu, SAP und Siemens Energy interessant
14.06.21
Das wäre passiert, wenn du zum Jahresanfang 10.000 Euro in die Aktie von windeln.de investiert hättest!
13.06.21
Windeln.de-Aktie: Ist die Party etwa schon vorbei?
13.06.21
GameStop, windeln.de, AMC & Co.: 3 mögliche Szenarien
11.06.21
Curevac enttäuscht, Varta und K+S sehen gut aus, Windeln.de mit Rückenwind
11.06.21
Börse Stuttgart-News: Euwax Trends
11.06.21
Börse Stuttgart-News: Aktien weekly