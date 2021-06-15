The law firm of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP announces that class action litigation has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the securities of Danimer Scientific Inc. (“Danimer” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DNMR) between October 5, 2020 and May 3, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Danimer securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court for appointment as lead plaintiff by no later than July 13, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your share of any recovery in the actions will not be affected by your decision of whether to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. You may retain Lieff Cabraser, or other attorneys, as your counsel in the action.