DANIMER INVESTORS July 13, 2021 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser

The law firm of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP announces that class action litigation has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the securities of Danimer Scientific Inc. (“Danimer” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DNMR) between October 5, 2020 and May 3, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Danimer securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court for appointment as lead plaintiff by no later than July 13, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your share of any recovery in the actions will not be affected by your decision of whether to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. You may retain Lieff Cabraser, or other attorneys, as your counsel in the action.

Danimer investors who wish to learn more about the litigation and how to seek appointment as lead plaintiff should click here or contact Sharon M. Lee of Lieff Cabraser toll-free at 1-800-541-7358.

Background on the Danimer Securities Class Litigation

Danimer, headquartered in Bainbridge, Georgia, is a manufacturer of plastics known as polyhydroxyalkanoates (“PHAs”) that are derived from living organisms instead of fossil fuels. Danimer’s principal product is Nodax, a plastic that Danimer claimed was 100% biodegradable, sustainable and renewable. On October 5, 2020, Danimer, then called Meredian Holdings Group, Inc. (doing business as Danimer Scientific, or “Legacy Danimer”), announced a business combination with Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (“Live Oak”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. On December 29, 2020, Legacy Danimer completed the combination with Live Oak, and Live Oak changed its name to “Danimer Scientific, Inc.” The Company’s common stock began to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “DNMR.”

The action alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Danimer had deficient internal controls; (2) as a result, the Company misrepresented, inter alia, its operations’ size and regulatory compliance; (3) defendants overstated the biodegradability of Nodax; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

