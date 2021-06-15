 
LiveRamp and Carrefour Partner to Deliver Next-Generation Retail Offerings

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.06.2021, 15:30  |  34   |   |   

LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP) today announced an expanded global partnership with Carrefour (OTCMKTS: CRERF) to enable robust data collaboration, analytics and innovation capabilities through LiveRamp’s Safe Haven. Using LiveRamp’s best-in-class privacy-preserving technologies, retailers, consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and Carrefour partners can execute safe, simple and productive data collaboration on an unprecedented global scale. Safe Haven is currently available in the U.S., UK, France, China, Japan and Australia, and, with Carrefour, is expanding to Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Argentina, Brazil and Taiwan. LiveRamp’s Safe Haven is part of a new business unit that Carrefour is launching on this occasion: “Carrefour Links.” The partnership was announced at a press conference in Paris today.

“LiveRamp will be a critical accelerator of Carrefour’s transformation into an industry-leading data-driven retailer,” said Elodie Perthuisot, Executive Director E-Commerce, Data and Digital Transformation Carrefour Group. “We are delivering great value by working more collaboratively with our CPG and retail supply partners with Carrefour Links. We are excited by our partnership with LiveRamp, working together to deliver robust new consumer insights and capabilities to hundreds of our CPG partners on a global scale.”

By delivering data connectivity and identity management in a neutral, secure and permissioned environment, LiveRamp makes a breadth of new use cases and revenue streams possible for retailers while transforming the way they work with their supply partners. Through Carrefour Links, Safe Haven enables Carrefour to partner more closely with its CPG partners across nine international markets to deliver enhanced data collaboration capabilities including:

  • Deeper Insights and Analytics一Packaged reports provide robust insights into campaign performance, category management, and shopper analytics. Safe Haven also offers the ability for data science teams to utilize their own models and machine learning.
  • Omnichannel Activation一Activate CPG campaigns using Carrefour data across social and open web platforms and Carrefour owned-and-operated assets.
  • Better Measurement一CPGs can better understand the impact of marketing activities on sales utilizing retail data and move the needle to drive key business outcomes.

“Data is transforming the customer experience globally – and Carrefour is at the very forefront of this trend with its Carrefour Links platform,” said Warren Jenson, president of LiveRamp. “With LiveRamp Safe Haven, brands and their partners can now safely collaborate to deliver better customer experiences and drive business outcomes. We are proud to enable this groundbreaking capability for Carrefour across its CPG partner network and in over nine countries.”

