Blockchain Foundry Partners with REVXM Inc. to Develop and Launch White-Labelled NFT Product for Sports and Entertainment Property Owners and Content Creators

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Foundry Inc. (“BCF” or the “Company”) (CSE: BCFN) is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent to form a joint venture (the “JV”) with REVXM Inc. (“REVXM”), a leading sponsorship marketing company which has extensive relationships with rights holders and content creators in the sports, music, culture and cause-related verticals. Sponsorship Canada, a division of REVXM, currently works with clients to monetize revenue streams through strategic partnerships and the JV will expand this offering to include digital collectibles and non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”) through a new entity called CollectDeFi Inc. To sign up for updates on the project, users can visit www.CollectDeFi.com.

The purpose of the JV is to develop and launch a white-labelled NFT platform that allows content creators to list and sell NFTs and other digital collectibles. The platform will be built on the Syscoin blockchain platform, which was created by senior members of BCF’s technical team.

The JV will be structured such that BCF will own 40% of the JV equity, with the remaining 60% to be owned by REVXM and third-party investors. BCF will provide technical development to the JV and REVXM will oversee sales, marketing and operations. In consideration of REVXM’s role in the JV, BCF has agreed to issue REVXM one million common share purchase warrants to acquire an equal number of common shares of BCF at an exercise price of $0.37 per share for a period of 18 months from the date of issue.

The JV intends to launch an initial product in late 2021. Further updates will be provided to the market as the JV executes on its growth strategy and identifies initial clients for the platform.

“We’re excited to combine BCF’s blockchain expertise with REVXM’s robust network of content creators and property owners. The combination of these two entities will enable the rapid development of the target product while concurrently providing a set of clients that are ready and waiting to adopt our solution,” said Dan Wasyluk, CEO of BCF.

"We are ecstatic to partner with the team from Blockchain Foundry to create this unique venture," said Bill Gaskey, Managing Partner of REVXM. "REVXM was conceived to be an innovator and incubate disruptive concepts and this JV will provide an added edge for our brand and property partners. We can't wait to share CollectDeFi with the world."

