Momentive announces new AI-powered market research solutions that improve audience targeting with advanced analysis

New solutions for complex analysis in consumer segmentation, product optimization, and pricing enable brand experts, product leaders, marketers, and financial services firms to better hone in on target audiences through market research that scales

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive (Nasdaq: MNTV—formerly SurveyMonkey), a leader in agile experience management, today announced new market research solutions featuring advanced analytics capabilities and methodologies that deepen customers’ understanding of the rapidly changing markets in which they operate. The innovations leverage the company’s AI capabilities to deliver the same caliber of insights expected from a full-service market research agency, but with radical speed and scale. The new solutions build on 40 existing Momentive offerings to deliver a comprehensive set of market, brand, and product insights solutions that leverage the power of the Momentive platform.

Customers like the plant-based food alternative company Eat JUST, Inc. (JUST) use Momentive to drive market-winning strategies with speed. JUST discovered that its customer base included not only vegans, but also meat eaters interested in the potential health benefits of plant-based meat alternatives. Rapid market research and insights led JUST to craft marketing campaigns that appeal to both vegans and meat-eaters so they could expand their market share and delight their customers.

The new solutions and capabilities are now available and include:

  • Usage & Attitudes solution, which helps users understand the preferences, habits, and purchase behaviors of a target audience to build better products and optimize marketing efforts. The solution uses built-in AI-powered insights to uncover key drivers of a desired outcome, such as the attitudes and behaviors that correlate most strongly with purchase intent.
  • Consumer Segmentation solution, which classifies customers into groups based on shared characteristics identified through a cluster analysis on demographic, psychographic and behavioral survey results. This information enables users to gain a deeper understanding of their buyer personas, their motivations, and what features resonate best with specific segments.
  • Product Optimization and Feature Importance solutions, featuring Conjoint and MaxDiff analyses, which simulate real world trade-offs buyers make during the purchasing process to identify what customers value most so brands can optimize their products.
  • Pricing Optimization solution, featuring Van Westendorp and Gabor-Granger pricing analyses, which use a series of structured pricing questions to arrive at the optimal price point and price range for a product or service.

“Slow and static market research just won’t cut it with the pace of modern business,” said Priyanka Carr, general manager of market research and insights at Momentive. “Innovative leaders across financial services firms and consumer brands can now rapidly incorporate deep insights to shape what’s next. These new solutions deliver insights faster and represent a significant opportunity within our rapidly scaling customer base.”

To learn more, visit momentive.ai/insights/.

About Momentive
Momentive (formerly SurveyMonkey) is a leader in agile experience management, delivering powerful, purpose-built solutions that bring together the best parts of humanity and technology to redefine AI. Momentive products, including GetFeedback, SurveyMonkey, and Momentive brand and market insights solutions, empower ​decision-makers at 345,000 organizations worldwide to shape exceptional experiences. More than 20 million active users rely on Momentive to fuel market insights, brand insights, employee experience, customer experience, and product experience. Ultimately, the company’s vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices. Learn more at momentive.ai.

Media Contact:
pr@momentive.ai





