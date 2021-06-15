Dr. Jeffrey Kamlet Internationally Recognized Expert on Cardiac Safety in Ibogaine Treatment Joins Ehave as Chief Medical Officer

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Kamlet to Ehave as our Chief Medical Officer during this exciting time where he will serve in a mission-critical role as we advance our clinical study services on the effects of I.V. Ketamine treatments on anxiety, depression and PTSD using brain mapping technology, stated Ben Kaplan, CEO of Ehave.

MIAMI, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health sectors, announced today the appointment of Jeffrey D. Kamlet, MD, FASAM, DABAM to the position of Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Kamlet brings more than 30 years of Internal Medicine, Addiction Medicine and Pain Management experience to Ehave, Inc. during a dynamic time of growth and implementation of long-range strategy.

Dr. Jeffrey Kamlet, M.D, FASAM, DABAM is recognized as the world’s expert on cardiac safety in ibogaine treatment. He is a fellow of the American Society of Addiction Medicine, and has twice served as President of the Florida Society of Addiction Medicine. Dr. Kamlet served as the Global Ibogaine Therapy Alliance's Chief Medical Advisor, as well as Editor in Chief on the Global Ibogaine Therapy Alliance's Clinical Guidelines for Ibogaine-Assisted Detoxification. Additionally, he has worked as an Associate Director and Medical Director for several emergency departments in Southern Florida as well EMS Medical Director for the City of Pembroke Park, FL. He sat on the board of the Florida American Heart Association, where he helped update the Florida EMS/ACLS protocols. He has served as an Adjunct Professor of Medicine at several postgraduate universities and was elected professor of the year at Barry University.

Dr. Kamlet has served as a Principal Investigator on over 20 major pharmaceutical clinical trials, and has achieved accolades in the fields of hormonal replacement therapy, anti-aging medicine and nutraceuticals.

In 1996, Dr. Kamlet was involved in early clinical trials, conducted under the direction of Deborah Mash, Ph.D., of the University of Miami to assess ibogaine’s utility in the rapid-detoxification from opiate and other drug dependences and the reduction of Post-Acute Withdrawal Syndromes.

Over the past 20 years he has witnessed and supervised over 1800 ibogaine treatments without a single adverse event, and continues to believe it to be one of the most important discoveries in the history of addiction medicine.