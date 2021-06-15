TPII Announces Initial Order for Revolutionary eTower with Cooper Rentals Trench Division

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending Triad Pro eCell, is pleased to announce receipt of a …

The eTower is the first ultra-fast charging industrial portable lighting solution with the capability to reduce diesel consumption by up to 80% compared to traditional products. The Triad Pro eCell technology allows for operation of the units down to -50C without reduction of power performance, compared to similar solutions utilizing battery storage technologies which can lose 50% efficiency. This is expected to be game-changing, as current solutions in cold climates rely on portable diesel generators. eTower models, depending on configuration and upgrade options will retail for $15,000 - $25,000 USD.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending Triad Pro eCell, is pleased to announce receipt of a purchase order from Cooper Rentals Trench Division, a leading full-service construction equipment rental company servicing contractors across Canada, for Triad Pro Innovators' revolutionary eTower. The first units are targeted to ship in the third quarter, marking the first wide scale deployment of the Triad Pro eCell technology.

"Cooper is a clear leader in the equipment rental space, proving their strategy to innovate their industry by adopting the latest technologies. We look forward to our relationship moving forward and identifying new disruptive products for their industry," Murray Goldenberg, CEO of Triad Pro Innovators. "We are positioning the company to be the prominent supplier of light towers to Cooper across all divisions; as well as other North American equipment rental companies who we expect to receive orders from.

Per Dataintelo's "Global Portable Lighting Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025," the global portable lighting industry is posed to grow from $2.331 billion in 2018 to $3.283 billion in 2025. The North American market makes up 33.1% of the global market. Triad Pro Innovators expects to capture a significant percentage of this market in the next 2-3 years.

About Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK: TPII):

Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. has developed a proprietary device to be utilized in a variety of circumstances to store electricity .The newly developed Triad Pro power supply provides our storage system with tremendous operational flexibility. Using our propriety hardware and software solution, our eCell can be configured to store energy at a rate limited only by the network providing it, and then release that energy in a regulated way based upon the application, which allows for flexibility unknown in current chemical battery-based storage systems. Triad Pro creates and designs renewable energy solutions including Co-Generation and the Rapid-K Power Cells that can be used stand alone or modular as energy demands increase.