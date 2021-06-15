 
checkAd

TPII Announces Initial Order for Revolutionary eTower with Cooper Rentals Trench Division

Autor: Accesswire
15.06.2021, 16:00  |  43   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending Triad Pro eCell, is pleased to announce receipt of a …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending Triad Pro eCell, is pleased to announce receipt of a purchase order from Cooper Rentals Trench Division, a leading full-service construction equipment rental company servicing contractors across Canada, for Triad Pro Innovators' revolutionary eTower. The first units are targeted to ship in the third quarter, marking the first wide scale deployment of the Triad Pro eCell technology.

The eTower is the first ultra-fast charging industrial portable lighting solution with the capability to reduce diesel consumption by up to 80% compared to traditional products. The Triad Pro eCell technology allows for operation of the units down to -50C without reduction of power performance, compared to similar solutions utilizing battery storage technologies which can lose 50% efficiency. This is expected to be game-changing, as current solutions in cold climates rely on portable diesel generators. eTower models, depending on configuration and upgrade options will retail for $15,000 - $25,000 USD.

"Cooper is a clear leader in the equipment rental space, proving their strategy to innovate their industry by adopting the latest technologies. We look forward to our relationship moving forward and identifying new disruptive products for their industry," Murray Goldenberg, CEO of Triad Pro Innovators. "We are positioning the company to be the prominent supplier of light towers to Cooper across all divisions; as well as other North American equipment rental companies who we expect to receive orders from.

Per Dataintelo's "Global Portable Lighting Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025," the global portable lighting industry is posed to grow from $2.331 billion in 2018 to $3.283 billion in 2025. The North American market makes up 33.1% of the global market. Triad Pro Innovators expects to capture a significant percentage of this market in the next 2-3 years.

About Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK: TPII):

Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. has developed a proprietary device to be utilized in a variety of circumstances to store electricity .The newly developed Triad Pro power supply provides our storage system with tremendous operational flexibility. Using our propriety hardware and software solution, our eCell can be configured to store energy at a rate limited only by the network providing it, and then release that energy in a regulated way based upon the application, which allows for flexibility unknown in current chemical battery-based storage systems. Triad Pro creates and designs renewable energy solutions including Co-Generation and the Rapid-K Power Cells that can be used stand alone or modular as energy demands increase.

Seite 1 von 3
Triad Pro Innovators Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TPII Announces Initial Order for Revolutionary eTower with Cooper Rentals Trench Division LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending Triad Pro eCell, is pleased to announce receipt of a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
K-12 Educators Invited to Attend Free Virtual Re.school GSA Forum 2021 on Post-Pandemic Structural ...
Unique Fabricating, Inc. Announces Extension of Forbearance Agreement through February 28, 2022
PPX Announces Application to Partially Revoke Cease Trade Order
Infield Minerals Outlines Silver-Gold Target Area at the Desperado Project in Nevada
Avidian Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement
RF Industries Reports Sequential Sales Growth of 11% in Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021; Reiterates ...
PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Inc. Announces Today That It Has Secured A Funding Of $500,000 For Its ...
Ainos Named Exclusive Sales Partner for COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit in Taiwan
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Direct to Consumer Sales through Pop-Up and Farmers Markets
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
RushNet Inc. Cancellation of Proposed Reverse Split
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.06.21
TPII Shareholder Update on Revolutionary eTower and Solar SPREE Golf Cart