LIVONIA, Mich., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkForce Software , the leading provider of enterprise SaaS-based workforce management solutions today announced the availability of its WorkForce Suite with a fully integrated set of employee experience (EX) capabilities designed to facilitate meaningful, in-the-moment interactions between managers and their deskless employees. Critical capabilities delivered in the newest release include two-way communications and real-time workforce data, which managers can use to engage staff, capture feedback, and act on employee sentiment. Harnessing these digital interactions through the WorkForce Suite can drive more effective employee engagement, provide for a safer, more compliant work environment, and boost employee retention for greater organizational resiliency and agility.

"In our work with some of the largest global employers, we can see that focusing on improvements to employee experience are being prioritized even more highly than before the pandemic," said Mike Morini, CEO of WorkForce Software. "A tightening labor market, lower barriers to job change, and an increasingly diverse and digitally native employee population with higher expectations creates a demand for employers to re-imagine their workforce management technology and include solutions aimed at improving the employee experience."

Today, there are 2.7 billion deskless workers in the global workforce—many of whom indicate a disconnect due to a growing technology gap, which makes it difficult for employers to communicate with employees and keep their workforce engaged at scale.

A 2021 survey recently conducted by WorkForce Software revealed a significant disparity in how employers and employees perceive the digital and technological support provided to meet workplace needs. According to the report, employers felt they had provided adequate job training, employee recognition, and scheduling flexibility, among other criteria, but many employees surveyed disagreed. This disconnect further exacerbates the struggle many organizations face to retain talented employees.