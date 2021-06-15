 
Brands and Agencies Share Cases at First Ever Event to Focus on the Increasing Role of Digital Out-of-Home for CPG Marketers

DPAA, the leading global trade marketing association connecting out-of-home (OOH) media with the advertising community while moving OOH to digital, today announced speakers and agenda for its first ever Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) Event held with strategic member Ubimo, A Quotient Brand. The livestreamed event will take place on June 24th from 1pm to 3pm ET. Registration is open here.

Speakers sharing case studies and presentations at the event include:

  • Will Dunn, Brand Manager, Kleenex Brand
  • Julia Hartono, Sr. Associate Brand Manager, Kleenex Brand
  • Yolanda Angulo, Director, Customer Marketing, Mondelez International
  • Elizabeth Twersky, VP, Digital and Data Solutions, Horizon Media
  • Jill Rothenhauser, Group Director, Rapport Worldwide
  • Maureen McCloskey, Managing Director, Kinetic Worldwide
  • Norm Chait, Group Director Sales, OOH |Ubimo, A Quotient Brand
  • Joseph Dressler, General Manager, Quotient
  • Gilad Amitai, VP Agency Partnerships and Head of National Media & Platforms, Quotient

Discussions and use cases at the event will address the following topics: the role of DOOH in reaching the CPG consumer, how CPG marketers can use DOOH to drive and measure impact, successful strategic programmatic buying and sophisticated targeting techniques.

“We are pleased to be holding this event with our member Ubimo, A Quotient Brand. Their location intelligence has been a powerful component in telling the story of consumers returning via Some Good DOOH News distributed by DPAA. This CPG event is a must attend for anyone involved in the sales and marketing of consumer-packaged goods, especially in today’s environment,” said Barry Frey, President & CEO, DPAA.

“CPG has historically been underspent in out-of-home but new data sets, programmatic activation and measurement are changing this,” said Gilad Amitai, VP Agency Partnerships & Head of National Media and Platforms at Quotient. “With 9 out of 10 grocery shoppers exposed to OOH, we are excited to share the innovations of digital out-of-home and how it fits in the omnichannel journey to impact brands’ reach, awareness and sales.”

About DPAA

DPAA is the leading global trade marketing association connecting Out-of-Home media with the advertising community while moving OOH to digital. Membership in the DPAA community brings many business acceleration benefits, including a wide array of products such as “DPAA Short Connects,” “DPAA Homeroom,” “DPAA Davos” and “DPAA Task Force.” DPAA’s WE.DOOH (Women’s Empowerment in Digital Out-of-Home) runs a series of successful webinars and training sessions for personal and professional growth. The association’s DEI Board participates in internships, mentorships and educational programs. DPAA also offers members an extensive database of research, best practices and case studies; tools for planning, training and forecasting; social media amplification of news; insights on software and hardware solutions; further integration into the advertising ecosystem as part of the video everywhere and marketing campaign; and more.

About Ubimo, A Quotient Brand

Ubimo, a Quotient brand, powers Digital Out-of-Home sales, planning, measurement, and programmatic buying with a demand-side platform (DSP) fueled by proprietary location intelligence technology. The audience-building capabilities allow Ubimo to activate real-world behaviors by unifying cross-device and online/offline data, creating granular views of shopper foot traffic, and improving campaign performance. For more information and to schedule a demo, please visit www.ubimo.com.

