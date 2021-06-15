 
QAD Partners with Virtual Integrated Analytics Solutions (VIAS) Mexico

QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, today announced it has signed a partnership agreement with Virtual Integrated Analytics Solutions Mexico (VIAS) to sell QAD Adaptive ERP and other QAD solutions in Mexico.

“VIAS has a vast portfolio of technology solutions and resources across many countries with engineering and technical capabilities across multiple industries,” said QAD Vice President, Global Partner Strategy & Management Mohan Ponnudurai. “VIAS' expansion into Mexico combined with its manufacturing expertise shows the company’s foresight and focus on the type of digital transformation in which QAD Adaptive ERP can play a valuable role. We will leverage their experience with our solutions to help manufacturers build value with QAD Adaptive ERP in the cloud.”

“We are very happy to be working with QAD and excited that through this partnership we'll be able to deliver rapid, agile and effective cloud ERP solutions for our manufacturing customers throughout Mexico," said VIAS President and CEO Burak Ozturk.

QAD partners expand the QAD ecosystem and strengthen its strategic position in the industries that it serves. QAD and its partners continuously evolve, broadening QAD's expertise and footprint to meet the diverse needs of customers around the world. The QAD Global Partner Network includes over 100 partners including technology, software, channel and consulting partners.

About QAD – Enabling the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise

QAD Inc. is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. Global manufacturers face ever-increasing disruption caused by technology-driven innovation and changing consumer preferences. In order to survive and thrive, manufacturers must be able to innovate and change business models at unprecedented rates of speed. QAD calls these companies Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises. QAD solutions help customers in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech and industrial manufacturing industries rapidly adapt to change and innovate for competitive advantage.

