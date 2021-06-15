Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces Shareholder Updates

MKH Ventures Announces New IR/PR Firms, Company Direction, and Harvest Updates

Sheridan, Wyoming, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ‌Critical‌ ‌Solutions,‌ ‌Inc.‌ ‌ (OTC‌ ‌PINK:‌ ‌CSLI)‌ ‌announces‌ it and has signed and retained 5 Star Consulting Firm as the new public relations and investor relations agencies. ‌‌ Mr.‌ ‌Sam‌ ‌Barraza,‌ ‌CEO‌ ‌of‌ ‌MKH‌ ‌Ventures,‌ ‌states,‌ ‌''First, we want to thank our shareholders for their patience while we revamped our entire approach to investor communications. Even though, we have built a solid and profitable foundation, we want to acknowledge that consistent communication has not been our strength. Our leadership has been great at making money and creating a profitable company, but we have not been the best with our IR/PR. Therefore, ‌we are‌ ‌excited‌ ‌ to announce that we have engaged an expert company that will focus on the ongoing public relation as well as investor relations communication.”

Mr. Munck, Vice President of Business Development, “The onboarding of our public relations team is now complete such that emails and phone calls are routed to expert resources. Additionally, we have engaged a top tier media team to ensure we have success with new content creation and social media engagement. The review and contract negotiations began at a perfect time as we now ready to formally announce our client partners. “