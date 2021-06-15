Verizon introduces financial literacy program for kids, offering parents peace of mind

Verizon Family Money gives parents tools to help kids save, spend, earn, and become money-savvy; on the network they trust

What you need to know:



Verizon Family Money enables parents to help kids save, spend, earn, and become money-savvy, all within an easy-to-use app and prepaid debit card.

Kids get an experience designed with them in mind, including a spending account with a prepaid debit card, and a savings Vault to save for future goals. Parents are always in control and can have peace of mind with tools to help teach financial literacy.

Try Family Money for 30 days on Verizon1.

