 
checkAd

Verizon introduces financial literacy program for kids, offering parents peace of mind

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 16:00  |  39   |   |   

Verizon Family Money gives parents tools to help kids save, spend, earn, and become money-savvy; on the network they trust

What you need to know:

  • Verizon Family Money enables parents to help kids save, spend, earn, and become money-savvy, all within an easy-to-use app and prepaid debit card.
  • Kids get an experience designed with them in mind, including a spending account with a prepaid debit card, and a savings Vault to save for future goals. Parents are always in control and can have peace of mind with tools to help teach financial literacy.
  • Try Family Money for 30 days on Verizon1.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon introduced a new tool for parents to help their kids as they take charge of their financial future. Starting today, Verizon and non-Verizon customers can try Verizon Family Money for 30 days on us1— a new, easy-to-use app and prepaid debit card that allows kids to save, spend, earn, and become money-savvy. Parents can step back and watch their kids become financially responsible as they help manage from the sidelines. Verizon partnered with Galileo, the API standard for card issuing and digital banking, to create the fintech platform Family Money is built on. The Family Money Prepaid Visa Card is issued by Metropolitan Commercial Bank2.

With Family Money you can:

  • Empower them to learn: kids can track spending, complete chores, and grow their savings with app features that encourage financial skills.
  • Watch them grow: parents can monitor spending, set up allowance, see purchases, and let kids make decisions while watching them succeed.
  • Stay in control: make rules, lock cards or set spending limits for up to 5 prepaid debit cards in the app.

What you get

Kids get an app designed with them in mind, including a spending account with a prepaid debit card to make purchases online and at retail stores and a savings Vault to save for future goals.

Parents are always in control and can have peace of mind with tools like blocked spending categories. Parents can also:

  • Set chores, assign rewards and manage allowances.
  • Instantly transfer money from the parent Wallet to kids when needed.
  • Get real-time alerts and spending notifications.
  • Lock or freeze a card if lost or stolen

“With Family Money, we’re showing what’s possible when tech and financial services come together. Building on the success of products like the Verizon Visa Credit Card and the tools we already have for families as they grow with us, like the Verizon Smart Family service and GizmoWatch, Family Money provides even more value to our customers based on their unique needs. It’s the perfect way to help kids learn the ins and outs of managing money and yet another way we’re providing real benefits to our customers outside of the reliable connectivity they know and love us for,” said Todd Oberstein, Executive Director Product Management and Development at Verizon.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verizon introduces financial literacy program for kids, offering parents peace of mind Verizon Family Money gives parents tools to help kids save, spend, earn, and become money-savvy; on the network they trustWhat you need to know: Verizon Family Money enables parents to help kids save, spend, earn, and become money-savvy, all within …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
LGI Homes Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Unsecured Senior Notes due 2029
GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer
Arbor Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
DNB Bank ASA Announces Preliminary Result of the Recommended Voluntary Tender Offer for Sbanken ASA
Mueller Water Products Acquires i2O Water Ltd
Firm Capital Apartment REIT Announces Exchange Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid
Highland Income Fund Announces Proposal to Convert Fund to Diversified Holding Company
Kronos Advanced Technologies Set Payment Date of June 22 for 1 DogeSPAC LLC Unit to be Paid for ...
America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Obtains New $40 Million Line of Credit
Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus