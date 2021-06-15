 
Relevium Announces Shareholder Townhall and Conference Call

MONTREAL, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX.V:“RLV”, OTCQB:“RLLVF” and Frankfurt: 6BX”) (the “CompanyorRelevium”), is pleased to invite all shareholders, partners, affiliates and interested parties to attend a “TOWN HALL” Investor Relations conference call to be hosted by Aurelio Useche, CEO on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 4:15 PM Eastern Standard Time.

During the call, Aurelio Useche, CEO will provide an overall update on activities and discuss future outlook for the new fiscal 2022 year. In addition to an update, the CEO will be hosting a surprise guest who will enrich the conversation and provide further insight for the coming year.

DETAILS FOR THE CONFERENCE CALL

  • Date and Time: Wednesday June 30, 2021, at 4:15PM Eastern Time.

  • Registration: Attendees must register in advance by CLICKING HERE

  • Q&A Session: Please submit your questions to investors@releviumcorp.com using subject line “Question”

We welcome the participation of all stakeholders including shareholders and investors alike.

About Relevium Technologies
Relevium is a publicly traded Company that operates in the health and wellness industry, including cannabinoids, with a primary focus on online distribution. The principal business of the Company is the identification, evaluation, acquisition and operation of brands and businesses in the health and wellness markets and cannabinoids. The Company pursues its business strategy through an acquisition and partnership model in a holistic approach to encompass a wide range of health and wellness consumer products. Relevium operates through two wholly owned subsidiaries:

BGX E-Health LLC (BGX), based in Orlando, Florida, markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition and cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix brand portfolio in the US and Europe. Relevium’s premium brands are sold at some of the world’s largest retailers including Walmart.com and Amazon.com.

Biocannabix Health Corporation (BCX), based in Montreal, Quebec, is a biopharma nutraceutical Company focused on delivering pediatric endo-medicinal nutraceuticals for cannabinoid therapy.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including the timing and completion of the proposed acquisitions, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward- looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including the assumptions that the Company will be able to apply for and ultimately obtain an ACMPR licence, the proposed business of Biocannabix will develop as anticipated, that the Company will raise sufficient funds to develop the Biocannabix business, and that the Company will obtain all requisite regulatory approvals. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, the risk that the proposed business developments may not occur as planned; the timing and receipt of requisite approvals and failure to raise sufficient funds.

