American Wave Machines, Inc. announces final commissioning of PerfectSwell Shizunami

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Wave Machines, Inc. (AWM) announces that the final commissioning of PerfectSwell Shizunami (静波サーフスタジアムPerfectSwell) will commence at the end of the month. Located in the surf town of Shizunami, Makinohara, Japan, PerfectSwell Shizunami will offer world-class competition surfing in a safe, controlled environment. The surf pool will also be available as a training platform for Olympic surfing teams.

Evan Geiselman, pro surfer and winner of the 2016 Ichinomiya Chiba Open, will be part of the commissioning team putting PerfectSwell through the paces.  New in Japan are software platform innovations like 'Temporal Distortion', a wave design parameter that will bring additional levels of control. "Temporal Distortion will lead to an entirely new selection of waves for both high-performance and learning applications," said William McFarland, AWM Surf Programmer. "It will add shifting elements to the surf creating a more dynamic wave overall." Other new features include upgrades to the system's power response. "Start-up test results confirm that the enhanced performance response has been achieved," said Lead Engineer Miquel Lazaro.

PerfectSwell Shizunami demonstrates how high-performance surf can be achieved in urban, surf-centric, relatively smaller footprint locations, referred to as 'surf arenas'. This scalability demonstrates how PerfectSwell Surf Technology can be deployed globally in varied applications. "Surfing is in the Olympics for the first time only once. This is a watershed moment for the sport," said Bruce McFarland, AWM Founder. "Starting July 12, PerfectSwell Shizunami will provide a consistent platform for athlete training, exhibitions, and events leading up to the Olympic Games." 

About American Wave Machines

American Wave Machines, Inc. surf technology is protected by 39 patents in 11 jurisdictions. SurfStream venues have capacity of 100's while PerfectSwell surf pools are 1 acre plus with capacity in the 1,000's. Since 2007 over 4,000,000 sessions have been enjoyed at American Wave Machines locations around the globe.

About Surf Stadium Japan

Surf Stadium Japan is a Corporation founded on principals of community and giving back. Surf Stadium Japan will further the strong surfing spirit that is already thriving in Shizunami.

Pro surfer Taichi Wakita on the first waves at PerfectSwell Shizunami

Video -  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_r_pd8JmhC8 
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1533361/AWM_Taichi_Wakita.jpg




