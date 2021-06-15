American Wave Machines, Inc. announces final commissioning of PerfectSwell Shizunami

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Wave Machines, Inc. (AWM) announces that the final commissioning of PerfectSwell Shizunami (静波サーフスタジアムPerfectSwell) will commence at the end of the month. Located in the surf town of Shizunami, Makinohara, Japan, PerfectSwell Shizunami will offer world-class competition surfing in a safe, controlled environment. The surf pool will also be available as a training platform for Olympic surfing teams.

Evan Geiselman, pro surfer and winner of the 2016 Ichinomiya Chiba Open, will be part of the commissioning team putting PerfectSwell through the paces. New in Japan are software platform innovations like 'Temporal Distortion', a wave design parameter that will bring additional levels of control. "Temporal Distortion will lead to an entirely new selection of waves for both high-performance and learning applications," said William McFarland, AWM Surf Programmer. "It will add shifting elements to the surf creating a more dynamic wave overall." Other new features include upgrades to the system's power response. "Start-up test results confirm that the enhanced performance response has been achieved," said Lead Engineer Miquel Lazaro.